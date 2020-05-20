Radisson Hospitality AB's Q1 2020 Financial Report on 29 May & Webcast on 2 June

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) will release its Financial Report Q1-2020 on Friday 29 May 2020 at 7:30am CEST. Federico J. González, President & CEO, and Sergio Amodeo, CFO, will also host an audio webcast on Tuesday 2 June 2020 at 10:00am CEST.
To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:
|LOCATION
|PHONE NUMBER
|Belgium National free phone
|0800 48740
|Belgium
|+32 (0)2 400 9874
|France National free phone
|0805 103 028
|France
|+33 (0)1 76 70 07 94
|Norway National free phone
|800 51874
|Norway
|+47 2396 0264
|Sweden National free phone
|0200 125 581
|Sweden
|+46 (0)8 5069 2180
|Spain National free phone
|800 098826
|Spain
|+34 914 146 280
|United Kingdom National free phone
|0800 376 7922
|United Kingdom
|+44 (0)844 571 8892
|USA National free phone
|1 866 966 1396
|USA
|+1 631 510 7495
|Canada National free phone
|1 866 992 6802
|Standard international dial-in
|+44 (0)207 192 8000
Confirmation Code: 2680388
To follow the webcast, please visit: https://www.radissonhospitalityab.com/investors
For further information, contact:
Lucie Cardona, Director, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management
lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com
ABOUT RADISSON HOSPITALITY AB
Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) is one of the largest hotel companies in Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and a member of the Radisson Hotel Group.
Through a master franchise agreement with Radisson Hospitality, Inc. USA - Radisson Hospitality AB operates and develops hotel brands across EMEA - including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED and Park Inn by Radisson. It also operates the Radisson Rewards loyalty program for frequent hotel guests.
Radisson Hospitality AB features a portfolio of 387 hotels, with 84,800+ rooms in operation and 125 hotels, with 24,900+ rooms under development in 80 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Radisson Hospitality AB and its brands employ 44,000+ team members. Radisson Hospitality AB has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere nine times.
Radisson Hospitality AB is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.
For more information on Radisson Hospitality AB, visit www.radissonhospitalityab.com
For more information on Radisson Hotel Group, visit www.radissonhotels.com/corporate