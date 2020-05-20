Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Member Titan Roofing of Charleston SC and Their Metal Roofing Fabrication Services

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring Findit member Titan Roofing, a professional roofing company in Charleston SC that also offers wholesale metal roofing fabrication services.

Findit Inc offers online marketing services to general contractors as well as roofing companies, pool installers, flooring companies, and other types of subcontractors. Once a contractor signs on with Findit for one of our online marketing plans, Findit does not take on another company that offers a similar service in the same location. This prevents companies that offer the same services in the same area from competing with one another, which is something that often happens with other online marketing firms that are doing pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns and other types of traditional online marketing.

With Findit, our focus is to create organic content that creates tangible sustainable search results along with sharing to social networking platforms to help build your brand in the local communities that you offer your services in. Titan Roofing of Mount Pleasant and Charleston South Carolina has been a client of Findit for several years. Findit has focused on over 10 locations in South Carolina that Titan Roofing provides services to under search terms residential and commercial shingle and metal roofing installation and repairs.

In March of 2020, Titan Roofing acquired the proper equipment to create custom metal roofs for roofers and builders and began offering wholesale metal fabrication services, that includes but is not limited to: roofing, walls in bathrooms and bedrooms, backsplashes in kitchens and other metal sheet fabrication for various commercial and residential structures.

Since Findit started their including these services in their campaign in March, about 2 months ago, Findit has created several videos that feature the services that Titan Roofing now offers when it comes to metal fabrication. These videos include the machine that Titan Roofing uses to create custom metal sheets, the Cidan K25-30 Combi. Findit also created location pages for Titan Roofing that are on Titan Roofing's website, titanroofingsc.com.

The structure of Titan's online marketing campaign with Findit is a similar structure that we offer all of our existing clients and potential clients at Findit that are looking to increase their organic search results and their social media presence. The results are tangible and sustainable. Check out the results we have helped Titan Roofing get by doing a search in Google for 'metal roofing fabrication Mount Pleasant', 'metal roofing fabrication Charleston', and other areas that you will see under the location tab on their website.

You can visit Titan Roofing online and reach them at 843-647-3183 to get your free quote. Visit them on Findit at findit.com/metal-roofing-fabrication-services-charleston

Any general contractors or subcontractors that are looking to increase their overall online presence can contact Findit by calling us at 404-443-3224. We can provide you with all of the information regarding what we offer our other clients in similar fields as you and discuss with you how we can help achieve your online marketing goals and objectives.

About Titan Roofing

All roofing companies are not equal. Titan Roofing, LLC is a fully licensed, bonded, and insured roofing contractor and is proud to offer same day and emergency services. We have been in this business for 28 years serving residential, commercial, homeowners associations, and real estate professionals on the East Coast. We have built a solid reputation by putting our customers first.

Quality…Professionalism…Timely Completion

Clients demand it … we supply it. Titan Roofing, LLC has grown to be one of South Carolina's most competent residential roofing and commercial roofing contractors since its inception in 2001. The successful completion of several federal, municipal and privately funded projects requiring a high degree of professionalism and quality workmanship is testament to Titan's performance.

Titan Roofing has a fleet of service vehicles and journeyman roofing staff that can handle any size roofing project. From tune-ups to complete roof replacements, our estimators are dedicated to giving you "complete satisfaction" service, and we guarantee all of our work in writing, as well as a 10-year guarantee on all re-roofing projects. We accept all major credit cards, payment through escrow, homeowners' insurance, and also offer financing.

Call us when you encounter your next roofing problem. In most cases, we are able to perform an estimate for you on the same day, and our estimates are always free of charge. Regardless of what type of roof you are looking to install, here at Titan Roofing, "We Top Em All."

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590682/Findit-Features-Member-Titan-Roofing-of-Charleston-SC-and-Their-Metal-Roofing-Fabrication-Services