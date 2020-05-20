SusGlobal Energy Corp. Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro™, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provided an update on its operational progress.

Recent Highlights

On January 15, 2020, the Independent Electrical System Operator (the "IESO") pre-approved the Company's Save on Energy Retrofit Program Application (the "Program"). The total cost of the Program is estimated at $83,666 ($118,692 CAD). On successful completion, the Company expects to receive a hydro grant from the IESO of approximately 50% of the total cost of the Program, or $42,175 ($59,831 CAD). The Program is designed to realize a savings of approximately 50% in hydro costs annually, with an overall return on investment estimated at 125%.

On March 23, 2020, the Company and BDO Canada Limited ("BDO") signed a settlement and mutual release agreement, with respect to the purchase of certain assets of Astoria Organic Matters Ltd., and Astoria Organic Matters Canada LP ("Astoria"), through the court appointed receiver, BDO, on September 15, 2017. In exchange, BDO credited the Company for certain charges levied by the City of Belleville, Ontario, Canada, totaling $13,808 ($19,589 CAD) and, released the 529,970 shares of common stock issued to BDO in connection with the above noted purchase, for a net cash settlement of $7,049 ($10,000 CAD).

Revenue increased by over 38% during the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019, including the new revenue from the Company's new garbage collection and landfill management operations, in the amount of $51,155.

"We continue to pursue additional municipal contracts to process organic waste streams, diverting them from landfills, while producing regenerative products as part of our Circular Economy model. We have increasing confidence in a revenue ramp up this year," said Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "Our goal is to drive revenue and cash flow as quickly as possible as we focus on increasing shareholder value with an objective to up-list to a major exchange."

Unaudited 2020 First Quarter Financial Results

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, SusGlobal recorded:

Revenue of $350,197.

Cost of sales of $293,762.

Operating expenses of $811,725 (GAAP), comprised of $312,291 of interest expenses, $92,538 of amortization of financing costs, $150,095 of foreign exchange loss, and $256,801 of other expenses, including professional fees, office and administration, rent and occupancy and other operating expenses.

Net loss of $755,290, or $0.01 loss per basic and diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) loss of $235,529.

$5,452,807 in total assets at the end of the first quarter, with total debt of $9,026,499

- Financial Tables Follow -

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(unaudited)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,002 $ 7,926 Restricted cash-funds held in trust 390,138 467,798 Trade receivables 173,791 121,276 Government remittances receivable 31,745 38,578 Other receivables 13,808 20,624 Inventory 4,071 5.389 Prepaid expenses and deposits 30,609 46,028 Total Current Assets 659,164 707,619 Intangible Assets 219,237 237,271 Long-lived Assets, net 4,574,406 4,762,453 Total Assets $ 5,452,807 $ 5,707,343 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 951,664 $ 958,313 Government remittances payable 68,695 35,187 Accrued liabilities 648,165 487,592 Advance - 3,255 Deferred revenue 16,214 9,239 Current portion of long-term debt 3,533,565 3,859,401 Current portion of obligations under capital lease 440,364 218,069 Convertible promissory notes 1,485,673 1,406,029 Mortgage payable 1,811,669 1,934,276 Loans payable to related party 70,490 - Total Liabilities 9,026,499 8,911,361 Stockholders' Deficiency Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued and outstanding Common stock, $.0001 par value, 150,000,000 authorized, 60,501,830 (December 31, 2019- 51,784,504) shares issued and outstanding 6,052 5,180 Additional paid-in capital 8,525,946 7,450,091 Subscriptions payable 7,250 - Stock compensation reserve - 1,000,000 Accumulated deficit (12,204,787) (11,449,497 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 91,847 (209,792 ) Total stockholders' deficiency (3,573,692) (3,204,018 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficiency $ 5,452,807 $ 5,707,343

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(unaudited)

For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Revenue $ 350,197 $ 253,138 Cost of Sales Opening inventory 5,389 18,550 Depreciation 113,109 95,754 Direct wages and benefits 76,183 49,365 Equipment rental, delivery, fuel and repairs and maintenance 61,302 99,566 Utilities 38,277 27,531 Outside contractors 3,573 105 297,833 290,871 Less: closing inventory (4,071) (26,409 ) Total cost of sales 293,762 264,462 Gross profit (loss) 56,435 (11,324 ) Operating expenses Management compensation-stock- based compensation - 332,500 Management compensation-fees 51,357 81,238 Marketing 2,917 280,000 Professional fees 81,448 134,702 Interest expense and default payments 312,291 105,023 Office and administration 55,685 58,182 Rent and occupancy 28,297 24,241 Insurance 18,179 14,059 Filing fees 13,880 12,683 Amortization of financing costs 92,538 11,997 Directors' compensation (1,420) 2,952 Repairs and maintenance 6,458 2,261 Foreign exchange loss 150,095 9,382 Total operating expenses 811,725 1,069,220 Net Loss (755,290) (1,080,544 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign exchange gain (loss) 301,639 (27,505 ) Comprehensive loss $ (453,651) $ (1,108,049 ) Net loss per share-basic and diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding- basic and diluted 57,441,740 41,291,864

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net loss (GAAP) $ (755,290) $ (1,080,544 ) Add the following items: Interest expense 312,291 105,023 Depreciation and amortization 114,932 101,415 Stock-based compensation and shares issued for professional services - 385,500 Amortization of financing costs 92,538 11,997 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (235,529) $ (476,609 )

