Matillion Earns 2020 Top Rated Award From TrustRadius

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, the leading provider of data transformation software for cloud data warehouses (CDWs), has been recognized as a 2020 Top Rated Data Integration Software by TrustRadius, the most trusted B2B review platform.

The TrustRadius Top Rated Awards are based on unbiased customers' user satisfaction scores and a detailed criteria breakdown on the methodology and scoring used to determine Top Rated winners. With a trScore of 9.2 out of 10 and over 104 verified reviews, Matillion is recognized by the TrustRadius community as a valuable player in the Data Integration software category and highly-rated for its data source connections and data transformations features. Matillion scores highly on TrustRadius on overall support, usability, product scalability, data sharing and collaboration, and data sources.

Purpose-built for CDW platforms Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and Microsoft Azure, Matillion helps enterprises access the simplicity, speed, scale, and savings they require to compete and unlock the hidden potential of their data. Earlier this year, Matillion added Matillion ETL for Snowflake on Google Cloud Platform and Matillion ETL for Azure Synapse to its product portfolio, to help companies perform complex data transformations on their preferred cloud service provider. The company also released its new product Matillion Data Loader, a free data ingestion tool. The product extends the Matillion platform to cover the needs of all data users across the business, from simple to complex data integration use cases.

"It is a great privilege to be recognized again by TrustRadius for an award based directly on our customers' feedback. Matillion places a lot of value on our customers' success and an award like this validates how we help our customers get faster time to insights from their many silos of data," said Ed Thompson, CTO at Matillion. "As we continue to support more enterprises in their data modernization and data integration efforts, the enthusiastic reviews and ratings by our customers are a great testament to Matillion's vision and mission."

"Buyers have many options when it comes to selecting Data Integration software," says Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Matillion earned a Top Rated Data Integration software award based directly on feedback from their customers. Reviewers on TrustRadius value Matillion's easy to use interface and cloud connectivity."

Real Verified User Review:

"Matillion takes the various aspects of ETL creation and management and presents them separately and clearly, allowing for different levels of user to engage with only the parts of the product that they need to. The visual interface for pipeline building is intuitive and clear. The fully flexible folder structure for projects and pipelines is ideal for setting up the organisation of your whole ETL environment exactly as you want it."

Nick Wardle | Senior UX Analyst | LADbible Group

About Matillion

Matillion is data transformation for cloud data warehouses. Only Matillion is purpose-built for Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, and Google BigQuery, enabling businesses to achieve new levels of simplicity, speed, scale, and savings. Trusted by companies of all sizes to meet their data integration and transformation needs, Matillion products are highly rated across the AWS, GCP and Microsoft Azure Marketplaces. Dual-headquartered in Manchester, UK and Denver, Colorado, Matillion also has offices in New York City and Seattle. Learn more about how you can unlock the potential of your data with Matillion's cloud-based approach to data transformation. Visit us at www.matillion.com .

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the customer voice and insights platform that helps tech buyers make great decisions, and helps technology vendors acquire and retain great customers. Each month, over half a million B2B technology buyers use over 222,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Next Coast Ventures, Mayfield Fund, and LiveOak Venture Partners.

