A real alternative to Adobe, Claranova's (Paris:CLA) SodaPDF solution appeals to both the general public and professionals. Demand for the PDF tools and electronic signature productivity suite increased steadily throughout lockdown.

In order to provide access to efficient work tools during these difficult times, Claranova enabled its users to benefit free of charge of the Premium version of the Soda PDF's suite of high-performance work tools during lockdown.

A commercial success confirming Claranova's accelerated shift towards a software publishing business model with high repeat revenue

245,000 active subscribers for SodaPDF

50% revenue growth during lockdown (03/23 to 05/13/2020) on last year

82% of sales subscription-based

51% subscription renewal rate (customers renewing their subscription the following year)

Revenue of US$3,500,000 since lockdown (03/23 to 05/13/2020)

With 82% of sales by subscription and a subscription renewal rate in excess of 50%, Claranova confirms its successful transition to a recurring and foreseeable business. This change in business model should automatically boost the margin in the long-term.

SodaPDF, a comprehensive and accessible tool

SodaPDF is a consumer software, offering simple access to publishing, collaboration and document signature capabilities previously only possible using costly and complex professional solutions.

With the Home version at €48 (€84 for the Premium version) SodaPDF enables users to:

View, print and convert files in PDF format

Edit, annotate and collaborate, offering maximum productivity

Secure and sign documents or share them for signature

About Claranova:

A high-growth technological group, Claranova is an international player that is firmly positioned in the long term, drawing on resilient business models for high-growth potential markets. As the leader in personalized digital printing (Mobile Printing), Claranova also sets itself apart through its technological expertise in software publishing (Software) and the Internet of Things (IoT). These three business divisions share a common vision: simplify access to new technologies using reliable solutions, combining innovation and ease of use. Drawing on this vision, for the past four years Claranova has enjoyed an average annual growth trajectory of 30% while improving its profitability, both through organic and external growth. The Group generated revenue of €234.3 million in H1 2019-2020, for an operating margin of 5%.

