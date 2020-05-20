A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Their latest success story outlines the key business challenges faced by a processed food industry client and explains how the client leveraged competitive intelligence solution to combat these roadblocks. Request a free brochure to learn more about Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution.

"The global processed food sector has witnessed excellent growth over the years and is expected to do so in the coming years," says a market research expert at Infiniti Research.

The increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products, changing lifestyle, and increase in the population of working women are likely to aid the processed food industry growth. However, seasonal deficiency of raw materials, storage constraints, transportation issues, and rising competition are increasing challenges for companies operating in the processed food industry. Owing to such challenges, processed foods manufacturers are in the need to alter their business strategies to stay relevant in today's competitive marketplace.

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a significant threat to the global processed food industry.

Business Challenges Faced: The client is a processed food supplier and manufacturer based out of North America. Our client, a processed food manufacturer and supplier, wanted to revamp their business strategy in order to keep up with the growing customer demand and competition. However, they lacked the capability and resources to gather comprehensive insights into the market trends, competitors' offerings, and industry developments. They were in search of a partner who could provide them with required competitive data and insights. They choose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution.

Business Outcome: With Infiniti's competitive intelligence engagement, the client was able to gather comprehensive insights into their competitors' product offerings, services, supply chain initiatives, and marketing activities. The experts also helped the client to keep pace with the US processed food market changes and demand fluctuations. By closely monitoring competitors initiatives, the experts helped the client to identify areas where they lacked in comparison to their competitors. In addition, the client was able to analyze their competitors' infrastructure facilities and revamp their warehouse accordingly. This helped the client to tackle storage challenges. Moreover, by undertaking robust packaging techniques, they were able to transport perishable food items without damage.

The experts also helped the client to identify cost-effective technologies leveraged by their competitors. This helped them to automate their processes and speed up production and distribution activities. In addition, the client was able to better plan supply chain activities, tackle storage and transportation issues, and gain a competitive edge in the US processed food industry. Within one year of leveraging our competitive intelligence solution, they were able to enhance market share by 23%.



