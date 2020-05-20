BH Global Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - April 2020
London, May 20
BH Global Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 48555)
Monthly Shareholder Report - April 2020
Attached is a link to the April 2020 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Global Limited.
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170905/BHG___Newsletter___April_2020___ADV011493.pdf
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Harry Rouillard +44 (0) 1481 74 5315
