BH Global Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - April 2020

BH Global Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 48555)

Monthly Shareholder Report - April 2020

Attached is a link to the April 2020 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Global Limited.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170905/BHG___Newsletter___April_2020___ADV011493.pdf

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Harry Rouillard +44 (0) 1481 74 5315