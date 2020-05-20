Regulatory News:

AKKA (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) announces the delisting of Data Respons from the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Following the delisting procedure initiated on 13th May, AKKA owns 100% of Data Respons' share capital, whose delisting has been confirmed by the Oslo Stock Exchange yesterday evening.

The acquisition of Data Respons is in line with AKKA's ambition to strengthen its digital activities. Innovation stimulated by digital, mobility, electrification and Advanced Driver Assistance Services (ADAS) will continue to drive demand. The acceleration in the deployment of AKKA's digital strategy will enable the Group to emerge as a leading player in the post-crisis era.

Data Respons is still working at full capacity despite the current crisis to offer solutions to its customers, and recorded organic growth of 8% in Q1.

About AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth. With approximately 22,000 technology-passionate employees and half a billion Euros digital platform, AKKA is dedicated to advancing the future of industry and supporting the digital transition of its clients. The Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels Segment A ISIN code: FR0004180537.

About Data Respons

Data Respons is a pure-play digital leader with an in-depth expertise in software development, R&D services, advanced embedded systems and IoT solutions. The company is headquartered in Oslo (Norway) and has a strong portfolio of clients in the Nordic region and in Germany, supported by 1,400 software digital specialists.

Data Respons continued its successful development in 2019 with revenue growth of 25% and a 51% increase in EBITDA.

