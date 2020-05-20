CO2 Gro Inc.: CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility Project with Canbud Distribution Corporation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF) (Frankfurt: 4021) is pleased to announce that it will install a Commercial Feasibility CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 system at Canbud Distribution Corporation ("Canbud")'s Ontario hemp greenhouse dedicated to enhancing mother plant growth regeneration and plant health to complement Canbud's proprietary clonal system.

The Feasibility will take place in a portion of a 2,000 sq. ft. hoop house and will last for a minimum of 3 months. There are eight hoop houses on site for a total of 16,000 sq. ft. of mother plants cultivation and clones acclimatization prior to transplanting outdoors. The Feasibility's objectives are to measure hemp biomass production and branching regeneration, as well as the effectiveness of CO2 Delivery Solutions™' Perimeter Protection™ benefits. The mother plants will be continuously stripped of biomass for use as clones to be transplanted on Canbud's 54 acres outdoor hemp field.

According to John Archibald, GROW's CEO, "The mother plants market is yet another application vertical for our CO2 Delivery Solutions™ to add value for growers. It complements our recent entry into the hemp seed greenhouse market announced in April 2020. By extending the application of our technology to as many parts of the value plant growth cycle as possible, we are able to fulfill our company's mission of accelerating the growth of all value plants safely and profitably."

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions™ or watch this video. To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 micro-grow installation, watch this video.

About Canbud Distribution Corporation.

Canbud is an early stage Canadian science and technology based vertically integrated global cannabis and hemp cannabinoids ("CBD") clone to consumer company focused on applying science and technology to better serve the cannabinoid industry. The Company, through its current three (3) licensed subsidiaries, Canbud D580H124 Inc., Canbud D2385NR Inc., and Canbud D1726KC Inc., is licensed to grow Hemp CBD.

The three properties provide the Company with a total of approximately 190 acres (or 8.2 million square feet) of cultivation acreage.

The Company's vision is to be a leader in supplying quality cannabinoid ingredients to industry buyers, as well as quality products to end consumers.

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's target markets are focused on the 50 billion square feet of global greenhouse and covered cultivation space (USDA). Atmospheric enrichment of CO2 by gassing has been practiced in indoor and expensive sealed greenhouses for decades resulting in enhance crop yields of up to 30%. However, 85% of the world's greenhouses are unsealed and have open-venting designs for heat ventilation which makes CO2 gassing uneconomical and impractical since the CO2 gas easily escapes.

GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ naturally and safely dissolves CO2 gas into water creating an aqueous CO2 solution which is then misted directly on plant leaves. GROW has demonstrated its technology to be as effective as CO2 gassing by improving crop yields up to 30%, while using a fraction of the CO2 gas. The CO2 solution's micro droplets create an aqueous film around the entire leaf surface, isolating the leaf from the atmosphere. This creates a diffusion gradient favoring CO2 transport into the leaf and other gases out of the leaf. Increased carbon availability enhances photosynthesis resulting in faster and larger plant growth. CO2 Delivery Solutions™ has been demonstrated on crops including cannabis, hemp, lettuce, kale, microgreens, peppers and flowers. In addition, aqueous CO2 misting offers Perimeter Protection™ for plants by slowing the spread of micro pathogens such as E. coli and powdery mildew. Greenhouse growers everywhere can now supplement CO2 to their crops using CO2 Delivery Solutions™, increasing plant yields and profits.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on CO2 GRO's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.co2gro.ca or contact Sam Kanes, VP Communications at 416-315-7477 or Michael O'Connor, Manager of Investor Relations at 604-317-6197.

SOURCE: CO2 GRO Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590695/CO2-GRO-Inc-Announces-a-Commercial-Feasibility-Project-with-Canbud-Distribution-Corporation