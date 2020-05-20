Findit, Inc. Owner of UrbanCBDCollective.com Is Now Accepting Sezzle at Checkout

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, is now accepting Sezzle at checkout on UrbanCBDCollective.com

Findit Inc, owner of UrbanCBDCollective.com provides topical lotions and oils to its customers with easy check out is now accepting Sezzle. Sezzle provides payment terms to customers at check out that helps spread payments out over a designated period of time.

Findit saw this is as an opportunity to assist our customers during COVID-19 that still want to use the topical lotions and oils but may have been hit with financial hardship.

Many of our customers see benefits in using the lotions and oils offered on Urban CBD Collective and by offering them payment options, we are hopeful this will keep our customers in a position to continue to use our products.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YraCYGbBB-c

Urban CBD Collective is also in the process of making hand sanitizer available in various sizes. Currently, we are offering 4oz spray bottles of hand sanitizer that were made available to us through one of our clients and we're offering them through Urban CBD Collective at prices that we hope are courteous to our consumers during this time period.

Findit is exploring launching its own line of hand sanitizer and has already acquired 2 domains, created a logo and has found multiple suppliers of hand sanitizer. Once Findit has locked in prices on certain quantities, we will make this available to our customers including both individuals and businesses.

With new payment options in purchasing CBD topicals on Urban CBD Collective, we hope this assists any customers who require payments being spread out. Please feel free to share this article with friends and family who may be looking for CBD topicals and oils at considerate prices with payment options.

About Urban CBD Collective

At Urban CBD Collective, we are committed to sustainability and are passionate about the potential medicinal benefits of CBD. We are committed to leading the industry in bringing you high quality hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products informing the CBD community about the natural potential medicinal benefits of cannabidiol.

Who We Are

We are Urban CBD Collective, your best source for premium quality cannabidiol (CBD) products online. Based in Atlanta GA, we come from a wide variety of backgrounds but our commitment to quality, affordable CBD products ties us together.

All of our CBD products are sourced from locally grown and regulated hemp, which after extraction is tested for quality by independent laboratories. Our business at Urban CBD Collective is based around creating a superior product that makes your life better.

What Is In Urban CBD Collective's CBD Oil?

What makes our products the best in the industry? At the core of our products is CBD (cannabidiol), which is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found within hemp. Our hemp is grown within its own microclimates to preserve the integrity and quality of our extracted CBD oil- we then infuse only the highest quality MCT oil to ensure you experience the purest CBD product possible.

WHY Buy Urban CBD Collective?

Customer happiness and commitment to quality is at the core of our business and we bring those ideals forth in all of our products.

Simply put, we offer high-quality products you can trust, for yourself and your loved ones. We never compromise on quality, and provide third party lab results in an effort to remain transparent about the validity of our claims.

We are aware that buyers are faced with multitude of substandard, low-quality products in a largely unregulated marketplace, and we work every day to ensure YOU have access to high quality products at an affordable price. We provide industry-best knowledge and education with the BEST customer care you'll find from a CBD company.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

