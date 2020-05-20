Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider,has announced the completion of its latest success story that illustrates how sales analytics helped a food and beverage firm to reignite its sales growth by 30%.

The goldmine of data in the food and beverage industry represents a pivot-point moment for marketing and sales leaders to leverage data to enhance sales. Companies that inject big data and analytics into their operations show productivity rates and profitability that are 10-15 percent higher than those of their peers- Now that's an advantage no company can afford to ignore. Based on detailed analysis, our experts suggest that food and beverage companies who are successful in turning sales data into insights using analytics will excel at three things:

Using analytics to identify valuable business opportunities from the data to drive decisions and improve marketing return on investment (MROI)

Turning sales insights into well-designed products and offers that delight customers

Delivering products and offers effectively to the marketplace

With years of expertise in offering a plethora of sales analytics solutions, Quantzig has been actively supporting many clients across a range of industries in enhancing their sales and marketing efforts. Based on our experience and interactions with clients from the food and beverage industry, we suggest that businesses must focus on leveraging sales analytics to make the most of the available data. Our sales analytics experts work closely with clients to better understand their challenges and design analytics solutions for enhancing their sales and marketing functions. Right from sales forecasting to operational planning and sales force effectiveness we've got you covered with our comprehensive portfolio of sales analytics solutions.

"Analyzing buying patterns and market needs while targeting adventurous customers will be key to product development in the food and beverage industry in 2020," says an analytics expert from Quantzig.

Quantzig's Sales Analytics Engagement: Outcomes, insights, and solutions offered

Quantzig's sales analytics team has extensive domain knowledge and experience in offering the best solutions to enable organizations to leverage sales data to analyze win/loss scenarios and optimize the sales cycle. Some of the solutions offered and results obtained as a part of this sales analytics engagement are listed below:

Offered detailed insights into sales activities and streamlined sales operations

Revamped the current sales process and improved sales force effectiveness

Analyzed data from more than 30 data sources and helped the client identify new sales opportunities

Devised a fact-based sales force effectiveness framework to leverage informed decision-making and drive positive outcomes

