AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a+" of Covéa Coopérations (France). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Covéa Coopérations' balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, favourable business profile, and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings factor in Covéa Coopérations' strategic importance to Société de Groupe d'Assurance Mutuelle Covéa (Covéa), a leading mutual insurance group in France. Covéa Coopérations is the intermediate holding company of Covéa's operating entities and its principal inward reinsurance vehicle. Covéa Coopérations' subsidiaries underwrite approximately 90% of the group's consolidated premium and account for approximately 80% of the group's consolidated capital.

This rating action follows the announcement that EXOR N.V. (EXOR) and Covéa will not go forward with their announced transaction, under which Covéa would have acquired EXOR's outstanding common shares of PartnerRe Ltd.

