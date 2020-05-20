360VUZ Ranks No.1 Globally as Hottest Trending Tech Startup in 2020

DUBAI, UAE, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 360VUZ, the immersive virtual mobile app, ranks as No.1 Hottest Trending Tech Startup in 2020, among top tech startups from around the world according to Crunchbase ranking list released this month.

Based on a global research done by Crunchbase, 360VUZ ranked no1 due to its remarkable strong growth as one of the leading immersive virtual mobile apps in the world, in addition to its latest Series A investment worth of $5.8M from leading VCs, raising its total investments to $7 million in a significant timeframe.

"We are thankful for 360VUZ team's commitment to put us where we are now earning the first place on Crunchbase worldwide ranking," said Khaled Zaatarah, founder and Chief Executive Officer at 360VUZ. "This recognition, which is well earned by our passionate and innovative members along with our supportive partners and investors, will place 360VUZ on the global roadmap and reassure its strong potential to give the world an exceptional experience teleporting people and letting them feel immersed virtually."

360VUZ Teleporter mobile app has already had a strong global rollout, connecting users in more than 15 countries with a user engagement increase of more than 571% in 2019 in comparison to the previous year, in addition to a strong uptick of over 297% over the past 30 days. The app was ranked as one of the top featured apps on the Apple App Store as it was highlighted on its main page back in March.

Crunchbase is the leading platform for professionals to discover innovative companies, connect with people, and pursue new opportunities. Over 55 million of professionals-including entrepreneurs, investors, market researchers, and salespeople rely on Crunchbase data to make business decisions. Crunchbase ranking lists include top tech leading companies globally such as Snapchat, Facebook, Tiktok and Twitter.

360VUZ will continue to thrive to maintain its position as a top leading immersive mobile app with further development of its immersive video app technology, scale the business, expand its global reach and offer more personalized experiences along with additional proprietary technologies.

The mobile app plans to offer additional proprietary technologies on top of the latest patent that has been fully granted from the United States Patent and Trademark Office related to augmented reality, artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtual control, as well as new advertising solutions.

About 360VUZ

360VUZ was founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Khaled Zaatarah. 360VUZ is the leading 360º LIVE Video Streaming mobile app which is backed by top-tier venture capital funds from the world and Silicon Valley.

360VUZ was Featured as #1 Immersive App on Apple Apps They Love, ranked as #1 Hottest Tech Startups on Crunchbase in 2020, and won the "Top Media Company". The app has won numerous awards, including Media Startup of the Year, App of the Year and Best Travel Tech Startup.

360VUZ has offices in Los Angeles, Dubai, Amman and Riyadh with specialties in product development and various types of innovation expertise across multiple technology sectors AR, VR and XR.

