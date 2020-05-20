Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2020) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today confirmed the company plans to publish its Q1 2020 financial report this week. Subsequently, management further plans to release an update this week on the company's spinoff of its cannabis cultivation operations to Nouveau (NOUV) that included an intended dividend distribution to PURA shareholders. Management is confident the upcoming financial report will reflect consistency with the company's management update published yesterday highlighting a 100% revenue growth outlook going forward. The subsequent dividend update will outline management's commitment to the intended dividend.

