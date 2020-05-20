Joy Deevy, Northern Virginia Realtor, Raises Funds To Feed Local Heroes

Joy Deevy, of The Deevy Group, partnered with local organizations for a "Safe At Home" t-shirt drive that generated $1,130 to buy food for local heroes during COVID-19 pandemic.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / The Deevy Group, a Northern Virginia Real Estate business, partnered with McLean Little League and Vienna Sports for a "Safe At Home" t-shirt drive which raised $1,130 to buy food for local heroes who are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In these uncertain times, it's more important than ever that we support our local community," said Joy Deevy, founder of The Deevy Group. "That's why we were pleased to partner with local organizations for the "Stay At Home" t-shirt drive to raise money to support our local heroes who are on the front lines of fighting this pandemic. We will use the money we raised to order food for the police department, firehouse, hospitals and senior living facilities."

The t-shirts were designed by Joy Deevy and her son, made by Vienna Sports and delivered to families by McLean Little League's restaurant sponsors.

"This is just another reason why McLean is such a special community," said Trish Alexander, Owner of Vienna Sports. "Vienna Sports was thrilled to join McLean Little League and The Deevy Group at Compass for a cause to help the healthcare providers and first responders in our community. This was a success because of them. We turned what we do, designing and printing on apparel, into a fundraiser. With our combined efforts, we came up with the theme Safe At Home, created a design, and had the fundraiser site up and running immediately. "

Joy Deevy is a top real estate consultant in the Washington metro area. She has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry serving high-demand communities. She focuses her professional attention on those who need to know what to do to sell their home while they are trying to juggle the purchase of another at the same time.

The Deevy Group at Compass also offers a concierge service that provides free funds to sellers so they don't have to move their investments. "Getting a home ready for sale involves preparation, and at Compass we pay for those costs with no hidden fees or interest," concluded Deevy. "Our sellers make more money for their house when we invest on their behalf. The statistics are amazing."

About Joy Deevy, the Deevy Group, Compass

The Deevy Group is a team of professionals that help Joy Deevy serve her clients and guide them successfully to their real estate goals. Joy is a Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE), Certified High Performance Coach, Certified Home Selling Advisor (CHSA), Accredited Staging Professional and Energy Smart Real Estate Specialist. For more information, please call (703) 930-5198, or visit https://www.thedeevygroup.com/.

