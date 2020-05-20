STANLEY Healthcare joins Cisco DNA Spaces as the first certified partner focused on healthcare, enabling hospitals to quickly and affordably deploy a wide range of Real-Time Location System (RTLS) applications

Portsmouth, New Hampshire--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2020) - STANLEY Healthcare today announced that its AeroScout Real-time Location System (RTLS) platform has been fully integrated and certified with Cisco DNA Spaces - the next-gen indoor location services platform - to offer enterprise-wide visibility into the location and status of assets and people in healthcare environments.

Figure 1: STANLEY Healthcare RTLS Asset Management Solution

Cisco DNA Spaces is a powerful, end-to-end, indoor location services cloud platform that provides wireless customers with rich, location-based services. It delivers the industry's most scalable location-based platform while being compatible across existing Cisco Aironet, Cisco Catalyst, and Cisco Meraki infrastructure, as well as select Cisco Collaboration endpoints, with flexible deployment options.

"Through our collaboration with Cisco, STANLEY Healthcare is able to deliver a more seamless and cost-effective solution to healthcare providers who rely on RTLS as a core part of their operations," said Sagi Geva, Director, Hospital Solutions for STANLEY Healthcare. "As we've seen with the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to efficiently manage mobile equipment, trace the movements of patients and staff and safeguard vital materials has never been more important to patient safety. The integration of our RTLS platform with Cisco DNA Spaces brings this key functionality to more hospitals, with increased reliability and scalability."

STANLEY Healthcare is the first certified Healthcare Partner for Cisco DNA Spaces. The integration of the AeroScout RTLS platform into Cisco DNA Spaces offers key benefits to healthcare organizations:

Easier management: Simplified architecture and integration model streamlines deployment and upgrades;

"Cisco DNA Spaces is an industry-leading indoor cloud location platform that leverages Cisco's Wi-Fi access points to deliver location services. Now more than ever, these services play a crucial role in helping healthcare providers optimize efficiency and improve the delivery of care and patient experience," said Rajesh Reddy, Head of Product, Cisco DNA Spaces. "The addition of the AeroScout platform to the Cisco DNA Spaces App Center makes deploying and managing advanced healthcare location solutions easier, lowers the overall TCO for our joint solution, and provides higher performance with 24x7 monitoring and notifications."

Cisco DNA Spaces is the backbone that enables STANLEY Healthcare's mission to provide a more efficient and safer healthcare environment regardless of the application:

Asset Management

Environmental Monitoring:

Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring

Infant/Patient Protection

Patient Flow

Staff Protection

Staff Workflow

Media contact:

Steve Elder

steve.elder@sbdinc.com

+1 613-290-6167

