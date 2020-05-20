Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that Janesh Moorjani, Elastic's chief financial officer, will present at the virtual Bank of America 2020 Global Technology Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PT/ 1:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. Amsterdam time.

A live webcast will be available on Elastic's Investor Relations page at ir.elastic.co. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Everyone can get started with Elastic products and solutions quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005109/en/

Contacts:

Anthony Luscri

Investor Relations

ir@elastic.co

(650) 695-1055

Lisa Boughner

Elastic Corporate Communications

lisa.boughner@elastic.co