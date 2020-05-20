voxeljet AG (NYSE: VJET) (the "Company", or "voxeljet"), a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, will present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference (June 8-10, 2020). Presenting for VJET is Johannes Pesch, Director of Business Development Investor Relations. VJET is scheduled to present on Monday, June 8 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. A copy of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About voxeljet

voxeljet is a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers. The Company's 3D printers employ a powder binding, additive manufacturing technology to produce parts using various material sets, which consist of particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents. The Company provides its 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers serving the automotive, aerospace, film and entertainment, art and architecture, engineering and consumer product end markets. For more information, visit www.voxeljet.com.

