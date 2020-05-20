Technavio has been monitoring the residential air purifier market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 544.61 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alen Corp., Austin Air Systems Ltd., Blueair AB, Dyson Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Newell Brands Inc., Sharp Corp., Whirlpool Corp., and Woongjin Coway Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increased air pollution and concerns over indoor air quality will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increased air pollution and concerns over indoor air quality has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Residential Air Purifier Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Residential Air Purifier Market in US is segmented as below:

Technology HEPA Electrostatic Precipitators Ionizers and Ozone Generators Others



Residential Air Purifier Market in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our residential air purifier market in US report covers the following areas:

Residential Air Purifier Market in US Size

Residential Air Purifier Market in US Trends

Residential Air Purifier Market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies the integration of smart-connectivity in residential air purifiers as one of the prime reasons driving the residential air purifier market growth in US during the next few years.

Residential Air Purifier Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the residential air purifier market in US, including some of the vendors such as Alen Corp., Austin Air Systems Ltd., Blueair AB, Dyson Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Newell Brands Inc., Sharp Corp., Whirlpool Corp., and Woongjin Coway Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the residential air purifier market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Residential Air Purifier Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist residential air purifier market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the residential air purifier market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the residential air purifier market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential air purifier market vendors in US

