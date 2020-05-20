Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 20 mai/May 2020) - The Exchange has determined that TWX Group Holding Limited (the "Issuer") has not met the continued listing requirements as set out in CSE Policy 2, Appendix A section 2.9.

Pursuant to Policy 6 section 2.4, the Issuer may not rely on confidential price protection, nor may the Issuer complete any financing without prior Exchange approval.

In accordance with Policy 3, section 5.1, the .X extension is added to the listed securities of Issuers that the Exchange has deemed to be inactive.

_________________________________

La Bourse a déterminé que TWX Group Holding Limited (l '« émetteur ») n'a pas satisfait aux exigences en matière d'inscription continue énoncées dans la Politique 2 du CSE, Annexe A, section 2.9.

Conformément à la section 2.4 de la politique 6, l'émetteur ne peut se prévaloir d'une protection confidentielle des prix et ne peut effectuer aucun financement sans l'approbation préalable de la Bourse.

Conformément à l'article 5.1 de la Politique 3, l'extension .X est ajoutée aux titres inscrits des émetteurs que la Bourse a jugés inactifs.

Issuer/ Emetteur: TWX Group Holding Limited Old symbol/Vieux symbole: TWX New symbol/ Nouveau symbole: TWX.X Effective Date/ Date effective Le 21 mai/May 2020

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com