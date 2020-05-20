A Joshua's Heart Foundation Salute to its 2020 Graduates

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / Every year graduating students work hard to complete senior year requirements which culminates with a well anticipated pomp and circumstance for graduation. Accomplishments are shared with family, friends and fellow graduates who gather at a well-attended and celebrated graduation ceremony showered with love, endless photo opportunities and proud and dotting parents beaming with pride for their children's accomplishments.

Feeling a little cheated, 2020 graduating seniors in the face of this pandemic are finding creative ways to celebrate their accomplishments while making this graduation a memorable one. Joshua's Heart Foundation (JHF) takes a moment to salute its graduating High School Seniors and recognizes past alumni who are now graduating college.

Introducing the 2020 High School Graduates, their college acceptances, and planned majors:

Celina Azebeokhai - 1 year at JHF - St Thomas Aquinas HS - Pratt Institute - Film major

Daniel Block - 4 years at JHF - American Heritage HS Plantation- Duke - Math

Meghan Corrales - 3 years at JHF - St Thomas Aquinas HS - Loyola University - Pre-Med major

Nicole Hawley - 5 years at JHF - Immaculata LaSalle HS - University of Florida - General Business

Chiara Kusmierek - 3 years at JHF - Immaculata LaSalle HS - University of Florida - Finance major

Carson Merlo - 1 year at JHF - St Thomas Aquinas HS - Temple University - Broadcast Journalism major

Paulina Nieto - 5 years at JHF - Palmer Trinity School HS - University of St. Andrews (Scotland) - International Affairs major

Carlota Sosa - 7 years at JHF - Immaculata LaSalle HS - Savannah College of Art & Design - Graphic Design major

Julie Valencia - 10 years at JHF - St Thomas Aquinas HS - College - Pre-Med Dentistry major

Announcing the 2020 JHF Alumni College Graduates:

Arianna Bailey - Graduated from FIU with a BS in Biology and preparing for Medical School

Navya Baranwal - Graduated from Brown University with a BA in Public Policy and will head to Medical school in the fall at Brown University.

Banjamin Obando - Graduated from FIU with a BS in Biology and heading to Indiana University School of Medicine in the fall.

"Our graduates leave JHF with a sense of accomplishment and readiness to take on the world and forge ahead eager to uncover their future dreams. Their tenure at JHF has taught them how to become public speakers, run a business and has ultimately helped them develop a level of self-confidence that many did not have prior to joining. We congratulate all the graduates and expect nothing but the best from them and for them," says Joshua Williams Founder and Chief Changemaker - Joshua's Heart Foundation.

Youth volunteer opportunities are available for students from 5 years of age. Visit: https://joshuasheart.org/volunteer.

Joshua's Heart Foundation (JHF)

JHF was founded in 2005 in Miami, Florida by Joshua when he was four and a half years old and is dedicated to the fight against global hunger and poverty. JHF is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit, which empowers needy people to improve their quality of life by providing necessities like groceries and personal items. We also effectively engage and educate young people in committing to fight hunger and poverty on a global basis. Learn more at http://joshuasheart.org.

JHF 2020 High School Graduates



JHF 2020 Alumni College Graduates

