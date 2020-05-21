The e-learning market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 24.23 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005696/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-learning Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing emphasis on personalized learning is one of the key factors expected to propel the e-learning market growth during the forecast period. Personalized learning prioritizes the requirements of individual learners while developing the course curriculum and learning content. The rising adoption of digital technology and Internet-enabled devices in the education sector have been major contributors to the increasing popularity of personalized learning in the advanced and emerging economies of Europe. Various e-learning vendors have been providing customized learning tools for educational institutions to customize the curriculum as per the learning patterns of the students.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43347

As per Technavio, the growing prominence of data analytics in e-learning will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

E-learning Market In Europe: Growing Prominence of Data Analytics in E-Learning

Personalized learning systems are incorporating data analytics solutions in tandem with the course content to ensure effective performance monitoring for various stakeholders of the education industry including students, parents, and teachers. With the embedding of software analytics in e-learning, institutional and individual learners can track and analyze their real-time performance and learning progress. These factors will drive the e-learning market growth in Europe.

"Factors such as the increasing support for digital learning through government initiatives and the rise in adoption of digital platform-enabled education will have a significant impact on the growth of the e-learning market value in Europe during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

E-learning Market In Europe: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the e-learning market in Europe by product (packaged content and solutions) and geography (UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe).

The UK led the e-learning market share in Europe in 2019, followed by Germany and Rest of Europe respectively. During the forecast period, Rest of Europe is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the growing emphasis on the education technology sector, and the increased investments in digital infrastructure.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005696/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/