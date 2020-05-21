Telling the story of Staxz through "Work of Art"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / There is a common adage that goes, "art imitates life", and this rings very true to many an artist. Art is a great way to express one's story, and some of the best stories in the course of history have been told through some form of art.

Whether it may be through film, television, visual art, or music, the world's greatest artists have narrated some part of their life through their creations. Songs, in particular, are a great medium to tell one's story. There are a lot of complex layers that go into making a good tune: lyric, rhythm, flow, and melody. All these elements combine to create a perfect work of art that helps encapsulate the message that the artist wants to send to the world. This rings even more true for Staxz, an up-and-coming rapper who aims to send his message out to the world.

Staxz is a promising rapper from Hackensack, New Jersey. His single, "Work of Art" is out on all streaming platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora.

Aside from music, Staxz is also an entrepreneur with his own clothing business. His line offers a wide range of stylish yet comfortable clothing and accessories, from jackets, vests, hoodies, and joggers that are available for both men and women. They also have recently released a summer collection, which offers tanks tops, shorts, and sports bras that are perfect to beat the summer heat.

Staxz, whose real name is Darwin Juncal was born in Ecuador on March 10, 1992, and immigrated to the United States when he was 10. He grew up in Hackensack, New Jersey, and is an alumnus of Hackensack High School. After graduating high school, he went to college but dropped out to pursue a career in music. Rapping started as a hobby for him but eventually decided to make it his full-time career alongside his clothing business.

Growing up for Staxz was not easy. At a young age, he got involved with the streets and found himself in a life of crime and violence. However, in 2015, his life changed when one of his friends got wrongfully murdered without obtaining the justice he deserved. At the same time, he also witnessed some of his friends die of drug overdose. This served as a wake-up call for him, and he decided to set himself straight and choose a different path from what he originally planned.

Staxz, now a full-time artist, rapper, and entrepreneur, aspires to tell the story of his struggles to the world, in hopes of inspiring other people to live their best life as well. He has been through a lot in his life, and his music narrates the journey that he has been through. He hopes that other people will take his story and his works of art to motivate them to carve a better path for themselves.

