



SINGAPORE, May 21, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - To ensure a safe and smooth exhibition experience amid the latest developments of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, the organiser of Singapore Vet - Closerstill Media has postponed the event, originally scheduled on 23-24 October to next year, 2021."While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our sponsors, partners, staff and community very seriously. We believe by rescheduling the event will enable us to provide a better exhibition / conference experience that our attendees expect and deserve in a safe environment," said Andy Kiwanuka, Managing Director - Asia Pacific, CloserStill Media.He added, "We would like to take this chance to thank our sponsors and partners for their continuous support, open discussions and encouragement thus far. We remain excited to host the event in 2021 and will share more information about our plans in the coming weeks."Singapore Vet will closely monitor the coronavirus situation in collaboration with the government, health authorities and Suntec Singapore, to ensure a high level of hygiene and safety at the world-class fair ground in October 2021. The team will be in touch with all confirmed exhibitors, speakers and partners to discuss their participation at the postponed events.For urgent assistance, please email singaporevet@closerstillmedia.comAbout Singapore VetAfter successful shows in Europe and the US, CloserStill Media has expanded into Singapore - one of the fastest growing animal health markets in the world. Singapore Vet is a two-day conference-led exhibition with a comprehensive high-quality CPE programme presented by world-class veterinary leaders, giving you the chance to connect with 1,500 vets from across Southeast Asia - including Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, and many more - as well as international attendees.Learn more at https://singapore.vetshow.com/About Closerstill MediaCloserStill Media specialises in international professional events chiefly in the technology markets, across five global territories. Its portfolio includes some of the UK's fastest-growing and award-winning events including Cloud Expo Europe and Data Centre World. Having delivered unparalleled quality and relevant audiences for all its exhibitions, CloserStill has been repeatedly recognised as a leading innovator with its teams and international events winning multiple awards in Europe and Asia including Best Marketing Manager - four times in succession - Best Trade Exhibition, Best Launch Exhibition, and Rising Star - two years in succession - among others.For more information, visit www.closerstillmedia.comMedia Contact:Winnie HoMarketing Manager+852-2972 0628Winnie.ho@closerstillmedia.comSource: CloserStill MediaCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.