Feeding Ten Million During Ramadan - How YallaGive Partnered With Checkout.com to Process Millions of Donations

- Over 15 million meals donated in under four weeks

- YallaGive is the first online donation and fundraising platform in the UAE and MENA region

- YallaGive's customers include Mercy Corps, EN-WWF, Emirates Red Crescent, Al Jalila Foundation, Doctors Without Borders.

DUBAI, UAE, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online donations platform, YallaGive, partnered with the leading payment provider, Checkout.com who waived fees to process '10 Million Meals' initiative. The campaign was started to provide food assistance to millions of less fortunate individuals during the holy month of Ramadan. It was launched under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in collaboration with the Social Solidarity Fund Against Covid-19.

It marks the largest community campaign ever seen in the UAE, with millions of dirhams donated in the weeks since launch. The campaign also saw the iconic Burj Khalifa, converted into the "world's tallest donation box", as it enabled people from all over the world to sponsor one of 1.2 million lights and provide a meal for those impacted by the pandemic.

The project concluded with over 15 million meals pledged. Online donations raised 1.4 million meals, with SMS donations netting over 771,000 and call centres raising 720,000. The remaining donations were made by business leaders pledging 5.7 million meals and donations from the humanitarian sector which resulted in 6.8 million meals.

Sebastian Reis, Executive Vice President of Checkout.com said, "We are pleased to use our platform to support a noble cause like this and to partner with YallaGive. We count some of the regions most forward-thinking businesses amongst our partners. In this time, we are doing all we can to give back and we are delighted to waive our processing fees for the 10 million meals campaign."

Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Founder of YallaGive said "We are proud to be part of the 10 Million Meals initiative, which has seen millions of people come together in these difficult times.

We relied on Checkout.com to process all of our online donations. The team have been amazing supporters to our work from the day we started! Checkout.com has solid infrastructure and features that support our operations to secure millions of dirhams that change people's lives in many countries around the world."

About Checkout.com:

Checkout.com helps companies accept more payments around the world through one integration. The company works with global businesses to optimize their payments, with real-time data. Checkout.com's unified global payment processing platform features in-country acquiring, relevant payment methods, feature parity across geographies, fraud filters and reporting features, all via one API. It helps businesses in Europe, the US, APAC and the Middle East to achieve faster, more reliable processing in more than 150 currencies, with direct access to Visa, Mastercard, American Express, all major international cards, as well as popular alternative and local payment methods. For more see: www.checkout.com

About YallaGive:

YallaGive is the first online donation and fundraising platform in the UAE and Middle East region. It is a social enterprise and impact-driven initiative with the mission to provide innovative fundraising tools to help charities raise funds online for the benefit of many causes that are categorised under the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

YallaGive is a member of the International Humanitarian City and a winner of Expo Social Impact Award by Expo Live - Expo 2020 Dubai. YallaGive works with well-known charities such as Mercy Corps, EN-WWF, Emirates Red Crescent, Al Jalila Foundation, Doctors Without Borders. It also supports corporates with CSR and corporate engagement tools, on this front YallaGive works with companies like HSBC, General Electric (GE), ADGM, Ernst & Young and Cisco to name a few.