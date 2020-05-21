Mota Ventures Corp.: Mota Ventures Talks Strategy on Mushrooms and CBD

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / Mota Ventures Corp. (CSE:MOTA)(FSE:1WZ1)(OTC PINK:PEMTF) (the "Company") would like to thank all shareholders and investors for attending yesterday's investor call. The main items addressed on the call were the completion of 2019 audit of the Nature's Exclusive brand and the expansion of business in the natural health products sector through the proposed acquisition of Verrian.

Results of the 2019 calendar year audit of Nature's Exclusive:

Revenue of Cdn$29,034,000

Net income of $3,505,000

Achieved a margin of over 12%

The 2019 financial results for the Nature's Exclusive brand is a strong indicator of the power of the Company's eCommerce business model. This growth continued into 2020. For the months January through April 2020, the Company has generated revenue of Cdn$13,968,000 with related expenses of Cdn$13,514,000. Revenue has increased 188% for this time period over the same period during 2019. The Company's customer acquisition and subscription retention strategies are yielding benefits through the year and into May where the Nature's Exclusive brand has acquired over 17,613 customers from May 1st through May 18th. With over 60% of these customers electing into a subscription, the Company expects reduced costs in the following months, as customer acquisition expense is a one-time cost per customer.

As a leading business in the natural health products sector, we've been aggressively looking to expand our offering into growing segments of the market. Through this process, we identified psychedelic medicine as a unique opportunity, due to the overwhelming momentum of the sector and the incredible health benefits that can be obtained through derivative products.

The Company has come to terms to acquire Verrian, a leading company in the psychedelic medicine sector. Verrian owns and operates an established 110,000 square-foot pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Germany that holds EU-GMP, ISO 14001, and narcotics manufacturing licenses. The facility and equipment of Verrian have been independently appraised at Cdn$10,600,000 and include an analytical laboratory and full pharmaceutical manufacturing suite.

Beyond the importance of this manufacturing asset, Verrian's product commercialization process is already underway. The business has invested over Cdn$2,000,000 in clinical trials with two studies that are ongoing. These studies combined with our manufacturing abilities will uniquely prepare us to go-to-market once approval is granted.

Verrian's product development pipeline is incredibly strong with two products named PSI Gen and PSI Gen+, which are both natural psilocybin extracts from organic mushrooms combined with metabolism-enhancing natural herbs. While there are many benefits patients may realize from utilizing psychedelic medicine, Verrian is focusing on opioid addiction reduction. This is an important mission as a company as it is estimated that over 13 million people in the world take opioids. For those individuals who have suffered a loss due to one's addiction to a medically prescribed pharmaceutical, this holistic approach provided by Verrian and Mota is even more meaningful. In addition to treatments for opioids, new studies have demonstrated successful psilocybin treatments for both alcoholism and depression, substantially increasing the market size of potential patients. According to Marketdata, the United States market for alcohol and drug addiction rehab will be worth $42,000,000,000 in 2020, with over 15,000 private treatment facilities and growing.

"Our acquisition of Verrian is another step forward in executing our vision to use our powerful eCommerce platform for new and innovative natural health products. While we continue to grow and expand our CBD business units, we will also be ready to fully commercialize the technology created by Verrian. I look forward to working with Verrian's incredibly talented team of clinical researchers and addiction medicine professionals within our existing ecosystem as it will uniquely position us as a leader in psychedelic medicine," stated Ryan Hoggan, CEO of the Company.

Completion of the acquisition of Verrian remains subject to a number of conditions, including completion of due diligence, receipt of any required regulatory approvals and the negotiation of definitive documentation. For further information regarding the proposed acquisition, readers are encouraged to review the Company's news release of May 19, 2020.

Conference replay

Canada/USA TF: 1-800-319-6413

International Toll: +1-604-638-9010

Replay Access Code: 4620

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota is an established eCommerce, direct to consumer provider of a wide range of CBD products in the United States and Europe. In the United States, the company sells a CBD hemp-oil formulation derived from hemp grown and formulated in the US through its First Class CBD and Nature's Exclusive brands. Within Europe, its Sativida brand of award winning 100% organic CBD oils and cosmetics are sold throughout Spain, Portugal, Austria, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Mota Ventures is also seeking to acquire additional revenue producing CBD brands and operations in both Europe and North America, with the goal of establishing an international distribution network for CBD products. Low cost production, coupled with international, direct to customer, sales channels will provide the foundation for the success of Mota Ventures.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MOTA VENTURES CORP.

Ryan Hoggan

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, readers are encouraged to contact Joel Shacker, President & CEO at +604.423.4733 or by email at IR@motaventuresco.com or www.motaventuresco.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to completion of the proposed transaction with Verrian, the anticipated development psychedelic medicines, anticipated costs associated with customer acquisitions by the Nature's Exclusive brand, and its plans to acquire revenue-producing CBD brands and operations in Europe and North America. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

SOURCE: Mota Ventures Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590814/Mota-Ventures-Talks-Strategy-on-Mushrooms-and-CBD