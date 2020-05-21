Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DHZ1 ISIN: CA46989Q1000 Ticker-Symbol: M4E 
Lang & Schwarz
21.05.20
07:00 Uhr
0,301 Euro
-0,301
-100,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JADESTONE ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JADESTONE ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2920,31007:00
ACCESSWIRE
21.05.2020 | 08:56
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jadestone Energy Inc.: Jadestone Energy Inc Announces Notice of Results and Conference Call

Notice of Financial Results for the Period Ending March 31, 2020 and Conference Call

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) ("Jadestone" or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will issue its consolidated interim unaudited financial statements for the period ending March 31, 2020, on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London), and 4:00 a.m. (Toronto) the same day, Thursday, May 28, 2020, including a question and answer session.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available at the below webcast link. Dial-in details are provided below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The results for the period ended March 31, 2020 will be available on the Company's website at: www.jadestone-energy.com/investor-relations/.

Webcast link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1324011&tp_key=b2bfd089cb
Event conference title: Jadestone Energy Inc. - First Quarter Results
Start time: 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London), 4:00 a.m. (Toronto)
Date: Thursday, May 28, 2020
Conference ID: 60174148

Country

Dial-In Numbers

Australia

1800076068

Canada (Toronto)

+1 416 764 8688

Canada (Toll free)

888 390 0605

France

0800916834

Germany

08007240293

Germany (Mobile)

08007240293

Hong Kong

800962712

Indonesia

0078030208221

Ireland

1800939111

Ireland (Mobile)

1800939111

Japan

006633812569

Malaysia

1800817426

New Zealand

0800453421

Singapore

8001013217

Switzerland

0800312635

Switzerland (Mobile)

0800312635

United Kingdom

08006522435

United States (Toll free)

888 390 0605

Area access numbers are subject to carrier capacity and call volumes.

- Ends -

Enquiries

Jadestone Energy Inc.

+65 6324 0359 (Singapore)

Paul Blakeley, President and CEO

+1 403 975 6752 (Canada)

Dan Young, CFO

+44 7392 940495 (UK)

Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager

ir@jadestone-energy.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)

Callum Stewart

Simon Mensley

Ashton Clanfield

BMO Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7236 1010 (UK)

Thomas Rider

Jeremy Low

Thomas Hughes

Camarco (Public Relations Advisor)

+ 44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)

Billy Clegg

jadestone@camarco.co.uk

James Crothers

This announcement does not contain inside information.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/590862/Jadestone-Energy-Inc-Announces-Notice-of-Results-and-Conference-Call

JADESTONE ENERGY-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.