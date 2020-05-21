Starr Insurance Companies has appointed global insurance veteran Jose Ribeiro as an independent non-executive director for Starr Europe Insurance Ltd. and Starr Managing Agency Ltd. He is based in London.

Ribeiro has spent more than 30 years in the financial services industry globally, including several leadership roles across the spectrum of insurance organizations. An actuary, he began his insurance career at AIG in 1986 where he spent eight years before moving to Munich Re. In 2002 he joined Willis as CEO for Latin America and the Caribbean. In 2007 he became director for international markets at Lloyd's. From 2015 to 2019, Ribeiro was managing director and board member for Asia-Pacific at AM Best.

"We're fortunate to have someone of Jose's caliber join our boards," said Jim Herbert, head of Starr's UK and European operations. "He brings a wealth of experience in client and broker relations around the world and extensive risk-management expertise."

Starr's presence in Europe includes the UK, Benelux countries, Central and Eastern Europe and Madrid. The European region offers a wide breadth of Starr's insurance portfolio, which includes property, casualty, accident, aviation and marine.

About Starr Insurance Companies

Starr Insurance Companies (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr's insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, U.K. and Malta each have an A.M. Best rating of "A" (Excellent). Starr's Lloyd's syndicate has a Standard Poor's rating of "A+" (Strong).

Visit us at www.starrcompanies.com or follow us LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005180/en/

Contacts:

Charlie Armstrong

Vice President, Marketing

charlie.armstrong@starrcompanies.com, 646.758.8308