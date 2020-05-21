Casino.org Reveals a Visual Representation of How Vegas Casinos Operating Under COVID Restrictions Will Look

Researchers at Casino.org have analyzed casinos' guidelines for re-opening during COVID-19 to create an artistic impression of what the future Vegas could look like

VALLETTA, Malta, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas has been shut down for weeks now. But with lockdown measures lifting slowly, casinos are preparing to re-open gradually. Sin City is coming alive again - but not as you remember it.

So how will social distancing look on Las Vegas? There'll be no tightly packed shows, buffets or extravagance for the coming months, that's for sure. Everything you know and love about Las Vegas will transform.

Casino.org's researchers have done some digging to give you all an idea of what the new normal will look like. They've drawn up a virtual casino to show you the most common features you'll see around when you're visiting your favorite casino, as well as what to expect when you head to Wynn Las Vegas and The Venetian.

From PPE and electrostatic sprayers to caps on table game numbers and cordoned off machines - this is the new normal for casinos.

But for an economy that relies so heavily on actives that contradict social distancing rules, what impact will that have?

What the experts think:

"Social distancing precautions, such as limiting three players to a table, will undoubtedly have a negative impact on their bottom line. For example, on a Friday night in a Las Vegas casino, it's common to see people waiting for one of five or six seats at a table. Having only three occupied seats instead of five or six means substantially less income when you consider all the tables at all the casinos across the city." - Brian DeChesare, CEO and Founder of leading finance blog Mergers & Inquisitions.

For more information, you can visit:https://www.casino.org/blog/vegas-casinos-in-the-coronavirus/.

