Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2020) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company"), is pleased to confirm that the Fandom Esports network is active on Google Cloud and:

supports the Fancoin tm dual coin ecosystem,

dual coin ecosystem, is Geo-fencing enabled

will provide Chinese language support

Quickly achieving these milestones provides a foundation for the Company's strategy of both a localized and global launch of Fandom's regulated betting and unregulated prediction business models.

Fancointm is an internationally trademarked cryptography secured in-game coin. The Blaze Blockchain in-game ERC 20 Fancointm ensures each transaction within the player economy is securely stored to players wallets as they make predictions, interact and transact both in the virtual world and in real-life events. Registered Fandom Esports players will be issued cryptography secured wallets and an initial Fancointm balance to predict Esports events. To earn more Fancoinstm, users spend time on the platform to make predictions with one another, open up daily MysteryBox rewards, watch ads and for sharing the Fandom app with friends.

The Company plans to utilize the second coin iteration for Esports betting. Through implementation of Geo-fenced local markets, the Company will ensure compliance with all local regulations. Fandom's proprietary platform will be enabled to only players who are compliant with all Know Your Client guidelines ("KYC"). This coupled with on chain and automated with smart contracts by the Blaze Protocol and Cryptography secured network will truly set Fandom apart in the Esports industry.

"Taken in combination, the recent achievements by our technical partners at Deqode have uniquely positioned Fandom Sports at the nexus of the most exciting opportunity today; Esports and gaming. The Fandom business model operates in completely complementary way and compounds the intractability between content creators and global Esports fan. We are building a platform that is tailor made for enterprise level partnerships and I'm excited to present our distinctive value proposition to the market and to shareholders," states David Vinokurov, CEO and President.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

Fandom Esports Platform is all about micro-payments with Blaze blockchain technology that offers unbeatable speed and high industry adaptability. Because of its unparalleled speed and industry-defining structure. Using Blaze as a payment structure for Fandom Esports Platform will open up new micro transaction-based revenue opportunities for FANDOM SPORTS.

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company's corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements about FANDOM SPORTS. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect FANDOM SPORTS' good-faith evaluation of information available at the time the forward-looking statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to FANDOM SPORTS' annual and quarterly reports filed on SEDAR for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

