ONEC Logistics Partners With IBS Software for LNG Project in Northwest British Columbia

CALGARY, Alberta, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading SaaS solutions provider IBS Software has signed a long-term SaaS contract with ONEC Logistics Kitamaat LP (Partnership between Haisla Nation and ONEC Logistics Inc.) to provide its integrated logistics management technology platform (iLogistics on cloud). As part of the agreement, IBS Software will help manage the logistics operations for a large-scale LNG project of ONEC in the Kitimat BC area.

Together, ONEC Logistics and IBS Software have established a unique consortium-based business model providing end-to-end logistics solutions for this large-scale project. The consortium is supported by multiple charter airlines offering diverse fleets (Canadian North, Summit Air, North Cariboo Air) and fixed base operators and service contractors (Executive Flight Centre, Aero Mag, Swissport). ONEC logistics also provides Managed Services on flight scheduling and bookings, powered by the iLogistics on cloud technology platform.

The consortium model reinforces this major project objective to reduce the cost of logistics operations with improved safety and customer service. The integrated and intelligent iLogistics cloud platform provides the stakeholders with deep insights and visibility into end-to-end logistics processes, improves demand forecast accuracy for charter travel, accommodation & ground transportation and optimises flight operations & accommodation capacity.

"ONEC Logistics, in partnership with the Haisla Nation, are pleased to be working with IBS Software who offers such a robust, integrated software solution for managing air, camp and bussing that is imperative for the success of a project of this magnitude," said Jason MacDonald, President of ONEC Logistics Inc.

"Being a technology partner for a consortium-based logistics model delivers a strong message on our commitment towards reducing logistics' operational cost. IBS has always been at the forefront to accelerate our customers' digital transformation, unleash innovation and improve cost & operational efficiencies," said Remasankar Sivasankaran Nair, Vice President of Energy & Resources Logistics, IBS Software.

iLogistics-on-Cloud provides integrated logistics and accommodation demand forecasting, capacity planning, integrated reservation management, multi-modal logistics and accommodation execution, all in one Software-as-a-Service platform. The collaborative platform enables automation and the inbuilt analytics engine with configurable business parameters improves business decision making.

IBS Software's investment in iLogistics within the energy & resources industry stems from the need for charter airlines and helicopter companies to integrate logistics demand and capacity planning with travel, ground and accommodation management. The platform provides significant cost savings to customers through reduction in logistics spend and lower IT total cost of ownership (TCO) and opens opportunities to share assets with other operators.

About ONEC Logistics

ONEC Logistics Kitamaat LP is a partnership among Haisla Nation Council and ONEC Logistics Inc. ONEC Logistics provides logistics support services for the movement of construction manpower for new major industrial projects throughout British Columbia. ONEC implements the latest industry trends and best practices to provide clients with seamless travel management. ONEC's familiarity and experience in FIFO programs for major projects enables them to deliver the best in travel logistics management. ONEC Logistics is part of the ONEC Group, providing clients with multidisciplinary project services including project & construction management, engineering & design, procurement & logistics, geomatics & survey, fabrication & construction, mechanical & electrical installation, scaffolding & insulation.

Further information can be found at https://onecgroup.com/onec-logistics/

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality and energy & resources segments. IBS's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet and crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management, making it the enterprise with the widest range of offerings for the aviation industry. IBS also runs Demand Gateway - the world's largest distribution network for leisure hotels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive guest centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online, and onboard solutions for the modern tour and cruise provider. IBS provides logistical solutions for the energy & resources industry. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 11 offices across the world.

For media enquiries, please email: corpcomm@ibsplc.com. More information on IBS Software is found at www.ibsplc.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170651/LNG_canada_IBS.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169353/IBS_Software_Logo.jpg