Finastra Announces Fusion Credit Connect Solution on Salesforce AppExchange and FusionFabric.cloud

Corporate banks can re-envision lending process for greater efficiency and to deliver better customer service

LONDON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced the launch of its Fusion Credit Connect solution on Salesforce AppExchange and Finastra's FusionFabric.cloud , re-envisioning how relationship managers and borrowers connect and communicate from opportunity to origination, through to closing and booking. Corporate lending end users benefit from a better customer experience across the whole process of securing and drawing down a loan.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, the Fusion Credit Connect solution is currently available on the AppExchange here and on Finastra's FusionFabric.cloud here .

With increasing competitive pressure from fintechs in direct lending, and greater customer expectations around immediate access and service, banks need to react. In response, Finastra has reimagined the loan origination and relationship manager experience: combining the loan data, origination and servicing capabilities from Finastra's Credit Management Enterprise technology with the Salesforce Platform to unlock new growth prospects for banks' frontline staff.

Fusion Credit Connect brings together Finastra's proven lending ecosystem with the Salesforce Platform, integrated via APIs on FusionFabric.cloud . The new, all-in-one solution will enable banks to identify opportunities, simplify complexity, reduce time to close, and increase revenues with an enhanced user experience from the origination through to decisioning of a loan. Greater efficiency and enhanced communication capabilities will boost customer experience for borrowers, ultimately helping to increase revenue.

"Fusion Credit Connect is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it powers digital transformation for customers by reimagining the corporate lending experience," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions across industries, including financial services, to drive customer success."

Eli Rosner, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Finastra said, "The Fusion Credit Connect app was born out of an initial innovation sprint. What we are doing with our FusionFabric.cloud open platform for innovation is encouraging industry collaboration and this integration is very much about unlocking potential for enhanced customer experiences."

