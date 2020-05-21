SAFEGUARDS | Consumer ProductsNO. 060/20

In December 2019, the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) published Notice No. 2019-201 (the Notice) to revise its Common Safety Standards for Children's Products. These standards apply to accessible materials/components in products for children under the age of 13 during normal use, but exclude drugs and quasi-drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, food contact materials and articles, as well as amusement facilities and equipment.

The Notice contains, inter alia, several important changes:

Restricting six phthalates in synthetic resins (polymeric/plastic materials, including coatings on textile and leather materials) regardless of whether these are intended to be placed in the mouth

Strengthening lead content requirements in substrates from no more than 300 mg/kg to no more than 100 mg/kg

Providing certain exemptions for lead and cadmium content

A completely new set of requirements for the total content of n-nitrosamines and n-nitrosatable substances in children's products containing elastomeric materials

According to the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards (KATS), the provisions in the Notice will be enforced starting June 4, 2020.



Highlights of the Notice are summarized in Table 1.

South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) Notice No. 2019-201

Notice of Revision of Common Safety Standards for Children's Products

December 3, 2019

Substance Requirement Effective Date Phthalates: BBP, DBP, DEHP, DIDP, DINP and DnOP

= 0.1% (sum) for polymeric/plastic materials

June 4, 2020

Lead

= 100 mg/kg for substrates (textiles, metal tips of writing instruments and functional components of electronic products are exempt) December 4, 2020

Cadmium

= 75 mg/kg (textiles are exempt)

December 4, 2020

N-nitrosamines¹

= 0.01 mg/kg²/= 0.05 mg/kg³

December 4, 2020

N-nitrosatable substances¹

= 0.1 mg/kg²/= 1.0 mg/kg³

December 4, 2020

¹ N-nitrosodimethylamine (CAS 62-75-9), n-nitrosodiethylamine (CAS 55-18-5), n-nitrosodi-n-propylamine (CAS 621-64-7), n-nitrosodi-n-butylamine (CAS 924-16-3), n-nitrosopiperidine (CAS 100-75-4), n-nitrosopyrrolidine (CAS 930-55-2) and n-nitrosomorpholine (CAS 59-89-2)



² Elastomeric-containing products for children under 36 months that are intended to be used in the mouth such as soothers, teats, teethers and toothbrushes



³ Elastomeric-containing products for 1) children under 36 months other than those (²) above, and 2) children over 36 months such as mouthpieces, balloons and similar products



Table 1

Abbreviation

Item Abbreviation Phthalate CAS Number 1 BBP Benzyl butyl phthalate 85-68-7 2 DBP Dibutyl phthalate 84-74-2 3 DEHP Di-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate 117-81-7 4 DIDP Diisodecyl phthalate 26761-40-0/68515-49-1 5 DINP Diisononyl phthalate 28553-12-0/68515-48-0 6 DnOP Di-n-octyl phthalate 117-84-0

SGS is committed to providing information about development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.

For enquiries, please contact:

Dr. Hingwo Tsang

Global Information and Innovation Manager

t: (+852) 2774 7420

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail Industry