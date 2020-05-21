Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2020
Casino777.ch Welcomes Evolution Gaming

BERN, Switzerland, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of Casino777's ongoing commitment to delivering the best casino products in the industry, they have recently introduced Evolution Gaming to their Swiss customers, making the provider's well-established game library accessible for the first time.

The 777brand has long been associated with the best casino games on the market, and they're always keen to partner with leading providers. Evolution boasts several popular titles, most notably Monopoly and Lightning Roulette, both of which are now available to Casino777.ch players.

Casino777's online casino manager Léonard Huguenin says: "The introduction of Evolution's inimitable game selection marks another exciting step for Casino777. We're delighted to offer the best Evolution products to our loyal customer base in Switzerland, and further establish our reputation as an innovative casino game platform."

There's no doubt that 777's Swiss market will respond well to this recent partnership and get lots of enjoyment out of Evolution's range of games.

Contact: pr@casino777.ch

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
