Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 21
|Baring Emerging Europe PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 20 May 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 20 May 2020 738.34 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 730.62 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
21 May 2020
BARING EMERGING EUROPE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de