Donnerstag, 21.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
PENDRAGON PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 21

Pendragon PLC ("the Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Thursday 21 May 2020 at 10.30am. The results of each resolution are set out in the table below.

ResolutionVotes for% For (to 2 d.p)Votes Against% Against (to 2 d.p)Votes Withheld
1. To receive the annual accounts and Directors' and Auditors Reports for year ended 31 December 20191,132,794,058100.0040,8800.00327,039
2. To approve the annual report on directors' Remuneration for year ended 31 December 2019889,274,82878.48243,783,68521.52103,463
3. To approve the directors' remuneration policy665,116,00158.70467,942,51241.30103,463
4. To approve the Pendragon Long Term Incentive Plan665,204,02858.71467,860,90941.2997,039
5. To approve Pendragon 2020 Sharesave Scheme1,132,985,69299.9972,5170.01103,768
6. To re-appoint Mr W Berman as a director922,469,58581.46209,687,18218.54725,210
7. To re-elect Mr M S Casha as a director1,130,380,82699.772,664,6050.23116,546
8. To re-appoint Ms N K Flanders as a director1,132,545,79399.96496,3550.04119,829
9. To re-appoint Mr B M Small as a director1,182,582,02699.96463,4050.04116,546
10. To re-elect Mr M S Willis as a director1,129,743,79099.713,301,6410.29116,546
11. To re-elect Mr M D Wright as a director745,437,94765.79387,607,48334.21116,546
12. To appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company1,074,795,01694.8558,305,2065.1561,854
13. To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors1,132,397,10999.94713,3680.0651,500
14. To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company1,131,123,03199.831,967,1130.1771,833
15. To authorise the directors to call a general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice1,127,080,28699.475,997,0590.5384,632
16. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights when allotting shares in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment1,132,950,78099.99139,3640.0171,833
17. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights when allotting shares in connection with an acquisition or specific capital investment which is announced contemporaneously with, or has taken place in the preceding six months1,132,690,34999.97383,0170.0388,611
18. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares1,132,782,87099.97337,6280.0341,479

All resolutions were passed. Resolutions 15 to 18 were passed as special resolutions.

Despite all resolutions having passed, the Board notes the number of votes recorded not in favour of resolutions 2, 3, 4 and 11. The Company will continue to consult with shareholders who did not vote in favour of these resolutions and will provide an update within six months as required by the UK Corporate Governance Code.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results will also be made available on the Company's website at www.pendragonplc.com

Richard Maloney

COMPANY SECRETARY

21 MAY 2020

Enquiries: Headland Howard Lee Tel: 0203 805 4822 Henry Wallers

© 2020 PR Newswire
