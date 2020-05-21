The Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) aims to provide shareholders with an attractive income, as well as capital growth, over the long term through a bottom-up approach to investing in UK equities across the market capitalisation spectrum. This gives the manager a wider opportunity set from which to pick stocks and dial down portfolio risk. DIVI has also profited from put options that boosted cash levels when the market was extremely weak. Although DIVI's income may decline in the short term, as many UK companies have recently cut their dividends, the board has recently maintained the third interim dividend, which suggests it expects this to be a transitory feature for the trust.

