Key Points

The COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdown measures resulted in the suspension of all Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Europa League matches since 13 March

In compliance with relevant guidelines, Premier League clubs have resumed training on 19 May in preparation for potential restart of the 2019/20 season in June; Europa League to potentially restart in August

The Club and its Foundation have committed significant resources to COVID-19 responses including support for local hospitals, food banks, schools and other community-based initiatives

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the "Company" and the "Group") one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world today announced financial results for the 2020 fiscal third quarter ended 31 March 2020.

Management Commentary

Ed Woodward, Executive Vice Chairman, commented, "Our focus remains on the health and well-being of our colleagues, fans and partners around the world and we are extremely proud of how those connected to the club have responded during this crisis. Since the start of the pandemic, Manchester United and our Foundation have provided assistance to hospitals, charities and schools in our communities, as well as support for frontline workers and vulnerable fans. These actions reflect our core values as a club and the resilience through adversity that we have demonstrated many times throughout our long history and will do so again to weather these current challenges. In that spirit, we look forward to the team safely returning to the pitch and building on the exciting momentum that Ole and the players had previously achieved, while taking all necessary steps to protect public health. Our thoughts remain with all those affected during this unprecedented time."



Fiscal 2020 Guidance

The Company is withdrawing its previously issued Fiscal 2020 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance. Given ongoing uncertainty due to COVID-19 and the evolving related economic and financial consequences, the Company is not providing updated guidance at this time.

Key Financials (unaudited)

million (except (loss)/earnings per share) Three months ended 31 March Nine months ended 31 March 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Commercial revenue 68.6 66.6 3.0% 219.6 208.4 5.4% Broadcasting revenue 26.0 53.8 (51.7%) 123.6 200.3 (38.3%) Matchday revenue 29.1 31.7 (8.2%) 84.3 87.0 (3.1%) Total revenue 123.7 152.1 (18.7%) 427.5 495.7 (13.8%) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 27.9 41.2 (32.3%) 134.8 174.9 (22.9%) Operating (loss)/profit (3.3) 14.2 44.2 72.1 (38.7%) (Loss)/profit for the period (i.e. net (loss)/income)(2) (22.8) 7.7 13.3 41.1 (67.6%) Basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (13.89) 4.65 8.07 24.96 (67.7%) Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net (loss)/income)(1) (7.3) 7.8 22.4 61.1 (63.3%) Adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence)(1) (4.42) 4.72 13.61 37.12 (63.3%) Net debt(1)/(2) 429.1 301.7 42.2% 429.1 301.7 42.2% (1) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted (loss)/profit for the period, adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share and net debt are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" on page 6 and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations. (2) The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged.



COVID-19 Impact

Manchester United has taken a range of measures to support its communities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including donations to food banks and outreach to elderly and disabled supporters. In addition, the Manchester United Foundation has committed over £1M to community initiatives, including the supply of 60,000 meals for health workers in local hospitals and support for schools and vulnerable children across Greater Manchester. The Club has also used its media platforms to deliver public health messages and to support frontline workers around the world.

Operationally, the impact of the pandemic and measures to prevent further spread continues to disrupt its businesses in a number of ways, most significantly in Broadcasting and Matchday operations. Old Trafford and its flagship Megastore operations have been closed to visitors since 20 March 2020 and Museum, Stadium Tour and Red Café operations have been closed since 17 March 2020. Government imposed restrictions have also resulted in the postponement of the Premier League, UEFA competitions and FA Cup competition since 13 March 2020. Postponement of the Premier League and changes to match scheduling has resulted in a reduction in the total broadcasting revenue expected for the season and has impacted broadcasting revenue during the quarter for matches played to date. In addition, during the quarter, Broadcasting and Matchday revenues were impacted due to the postponement of three matches: one away Premier League match, one home Round of 16 Europa League match and one away FA cup quarter-final match.

Working Capital and Liquidity

As of 31 March 2020, the Company had £90.3m of cash balances together with access to an additional £150m available under the Company's revolving credit facility. This provides financial flexibility to support the Club through the disruption caused by COVID-19.



Revenue Analysis

Commercial

Commercial revenue for the quarter was £68.6 million, an increase of £2.0 million, or 3.0%, over the prior year quarter.

Sponsorship revenue was £44.7 million, an increase of £3.1 million, or 7.5%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to new sponsorship deals.

revenue was £44.7 million, an increase of £3.1 million, or 7.5%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to new sponsorship deals. Retail, Merchandising, Apparel Product Licensing revenue was £23.9 million, a decrease of £1.1 million, or 4.4%, over the prior year quarter, in part due to the closure of the Old Trafford Megastore mid-March.

Broadcasting

Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £26.0 million, a decrease of £27.8 million, or 51.7%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to an estimated £15.0m Premier League rebate due to broadcasters, following delay and broadcast schedule changes to the 2019/20 football season, non-participation in the UEFA Champions League, and the impact of playing two fewer Premier League away games.

Matchday

Matchday revenue for the quarter was £29.1 million, a decrease of £2.6 million, or 8.2%, over the prior year quarter, including the impact of postponement of the Round of 16 Europa League home match and closure of non-match day operations in mid-March.



Other Financial Information

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses for the quarter were £131.8 million, a decrease of £12.4 million, or 8.6%, over the prior year quarter.

Employee benefit expenses

Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were £69.5 million, a decrease of £15.3 million, or 18.0%, over the prior year quarter, due to the impact of net player disposals, loan deals and reductions in player salaries as a result of non-participation in the UEFA Champions League.

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses for the quarter were £26.3 million, an increase of £0.2 million, or 0.8%, over the prior year quarter.

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation for the quarter was £3.7 million, an increase of £0.9 million, or 32.1%, over the prior year quarter. Amortization for the quarter was £32.3 million, an increase of £1.8 million, or 5.9 %, over the prior year quarter. The unamortized balance of registrations at 31 March 2020 was £356.4 million.

Profit on disposal of intangible assets

Profit on disposal of intangible assets for the quarter was £4.8 million, compared to £6.3 million for the prior year quarter.

Net finance costs

Net finance costs for the quarter were £25.3 million, compared to £3.1 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was due to unrealized foreign exchange losses on unhedged USD borrowings.

Income tax

The income tax credit for the quarter was £5.8 million, compared to a charge of £3.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Cash flows

Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate movements) decreased by £10.6 million in the quarter, compared to an increase of £3.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Net cash inflow from operating activities for the quarter was £26.3 million, an increase of £4.1 million over the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment for the quarter was £4.7 million, an increase of £3.1 million over the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on intangible assets for the quarter was £21.2 million, an increase of £19.2 million over the prior year quarter.

Net debt

Net Debt as of 31 March 2020 was £429.1 million, an increase of £127.4 million over the prior year quarter, due to an overall decrease in cash and cash equivalents and adverse movements in the GBP:USD exchange rate. The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged.



Conference Call Details

The Company's conference call to review fiscal 2020 third quarter results will be broadcast live over the internet today, 21 May 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available on Manchester United's investor relations website at http://ir.manutd.com. Thereafter, a replay of the webcast will be available for thirty days.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 142-year football heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning certain expectations and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements often include words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our businesses and operations. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. These factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-182535) and the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-35627) as supplemented by the risk factors contained in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit for the period before depreciation, amortization, profit/loss on disposal of intangible assets, exceptional items, net finance costs/income, and tax.

Adjusted EBITDA is useful as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), material volatile items (primarily profit on disposal of intangible assets and exceptional items), capital structure (primarily finance costs), and items outside the control of our management (primarily taxes). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. A reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA is presented in supplemental note 2.

2. Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net (loss)/income)

Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period is calculated, where appropriate, by adjusting for charges/credits related to exceptional items, foreign exchange gains/losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings, and fair value movements on embedded foreign exchange derivatives, adding/subtracting the actual tax expense/credit for the period, and subtracting/adding the adjusted tax expense/credit for the period (based on an normalized tax rate of 21%; 2019: 21%). The normalized tax rate of 21% is the current US federal corporate income tax rate.

In assessing the comparative performance of the business, in order to get a clearer view of the underlying financial performance of the business, it is useful to strip out the distorting effects of the items referred to above and then to apply a 'normalized' tax rate (for both the current and prior periods) of the weighted average US federal corporate income tax rate of 21% (2019: 21%) applicable during the financial year. A reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted (loss)/profit for the period is presented in supplemental note 3.

3. Adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share

Adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share are calculated by dividing the adjusted (loss)/profit for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. There is one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share awards pursuant to the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"). Share awards pursuant to the Equity Plan are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares at the beginning of the financial year. Adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share are presented in supplemental note 3.

4. Net debt

Net debt is calculated as non-current and current borrowings minus cash and cash equivalents.



Key Performance Indicators

Three months ended Nine months ended 31 March 31 March 2020 2019 2020 2019 Commercial of total revenue 55.5% 43.8% 51.4% 42.0% Broadcasting of total revenue 21.0% 35.4% 28.9% 40.4% Matchday of total revenue 23.5% 20.8% 19.7% 17.6% Home Matches Played PL 5 5 15 15 UEFA competitions 1 1 4 4 Domestic Cups 2 1 4 2 Away Matches Played PL 4 6 14 16 UEFA competitions 2 1 5 4 Domestic Cups 4 3 5 3 Other Employees at period end 997 950 997 950 Employee benefit expenses of revenue 56.2% 55.8% 49.3% 48.4%

Contacts

Investor Relations Corinna Freedman Head of Investor Relations +44 161 868 8431 Corinna.Freedman@manutd.co.uk Media Relations Charlie Brooks Director of Communications +44 161 868 8148 charlie.brooks@manutd.co.uk Sard Verbinnen Co Jim Barron Devin Broda 1 212 687 8080 JBarron@SARDVERB.com dbroda@SARDVERB.com



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

(unaudited; in thousands, except per share and shares outstanding data)

Three months ended 31 March Nine months ended 31 March 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue from contracts with customers 123,711 152,068 427,537 495,706 Operating expenses (131,783) (144,181) (399,457) (448,030) Profit on disposal of intangible assets 4,765 6,378 16,067 24,457 Operating (loss)/profit (3,307) 14,265 44,147 72,133 Finance costs (25,758) (5,361) (19,701) (16,877) Finance income 511 2,213 1,274 2,257 Net finance costs (25,247) (3,148) (18,427) (14,620) (Loss)/profit before income tax (28,554) 11,117 25,720 57,513 Income tax credit/(expense) 5,701 (3,464) (12,438) (16,444) (Loss)/profit for the period (22,853) 7,653 13,282 41,069 Basic (loss)/earnings per share: Basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (13.89) 4.65 8.07 24.96 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used

as the denominator in calculating basic

(loss)/earnings per share (thousands) 164,544 164,526 164,563 164,526 Diluted (loss)/earnings per share: Diluted (loss)/earnings per share (pence)(1) (13.89) 4.65 8.06 24.94 Weighted average number of ordinary shares and

potential ordinary shares used as the denominator in

calculating diluted (loss)/earnings per share

(thousands) (1) 164,544 164,664 164,746 164,664 (1) For the three months ended 31 March 2020 potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(unaudited; in thousands)

As of 31 March 2020 30 June 2019 31 March 2019 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 254,994 246,032 246,396 Right-of-use assets(1) 4,984 Investment properties 24,703 24,979 13,739 Intangible assets 784,746 768,857 718,551 Deferred tax asset 54,061 58,415 57,057 Trade receivables 42,429 9,889 9,964 Income tax receivable 547 Derivative financial instruments 1,134 30 777 1,167,051 1,108,202 1,047,031 Current assets Inventories 2,403 2,130 2,083 Prepayments 10,868 13,030 13,007 Contract assets accrued revenue 42,700 39,532 53,073 Trade receivables 41,106 23,851 118,983 Other receivables 121 1,188 436 Income tax receivable 1,223 643 598 Derivative financial instruments 690 312 511 Cash and cash equivalents 90,251 307,637 193,855 189,362 388,323 382,546 Total assets 1,356,413 1,496,525 1,429,577 (1) Relates to adoption of IFRS 16, "Leases" with effect from 1 July 2019. See supplemental note 5 for further details.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued)

(unaudited; in thousands)

As of 31 March 2020 30 June 2019 31 March 2019 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 53 53 53 Share premium 68,822 68,822 68,822 Treasury shares (3,720) Merger reserve 249,030 249,030 249,030 Hedging reserve (35,521) (35,544) (30,848) Retained earnings 135,391 132,841 166,751 414,055 415,202 453,808 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 37,126 31,865 33,678 Contract liabilities deferred revenue 25,562 33,354 51,079 Trade and other payables 51,980 79,183 45,559 Borrowings 517,075 505,779 493,336 Lease liabilities(1) 3,416 Derivative financial instruments 8,538 2,298 21 643,697 652,479 623,673 Current liabilities Contract liabilities deferred revenue 99,240 190,146 156,138 Trade and other payables 191,214 230,386 185,733 Income tax liabilities 4,214 2,859 7,898 Borrowings 2,302 5,453 2,197 Lease liabilities(1) 1,687 Derivative financial instruments 4 130 298,661 428,844 352,096 Total equity and liabilities 1,356,413 1,496,525 1,429,577 (1) Relates to adoption of IFRS 16, "Leases" with effect from 1 July 2019. See supplemental note 5 for further details.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited; in thousands)

Three months ended

31 March Nine months ended

31 March 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations (see supplemental note 4) 34,333 29,803 15,894 112,140 Interest paid (7,944) (7,679) (17,895) (17,186) Debt finance costs paid (555) Interest received 115 697 1,165 2,052 Tax paid (200) (578) (1,897) (2,388) Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities 26,304 22,243 (3,288) 94,618 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (4,662) (1,559) (17,692) (8,877) Payments for intangible assets (24,419) (14,809) (211,730) (159,865) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 3,225 12,709 25,234 37,892 Net cash outflow from investing activities (25,856) (3,659) (204,188) (130,850) Cash flows from financing activities Acquisition of treasury shares (3,372) (3,372) Repayment of borrowings (3,750) Principal elements of lease payments(1) (399) (1,160) Dividends paid (11,323) (11,610) (11,323) (11,610) Net cash outflow from financing activities (15,094) (11,610) (15,855) (15,360) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (14,646) 6,974 (223,331) (51,592) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 100,856 190,395 307,637 242,022 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 4,041 (3,514) 5,945 3,425 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 90,251 193,855 90,251 193,855 (1) Relates to adoption of IFRS 16, "Leases" with effect from 1 July 2019. See supplemental note 5 for further details.



SUPPLEMENTAL NOTES

1 General information

Manchester United plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is a men's and women's professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The Company incorporated under the Companies Law (as amended) of the Cayman Islands.



2 Reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended

31 March Nine months ended

31 March 2020 £'000 2019 £'000 2020 £'000 2019 £'000 (Loss)/profit for the period (22,853) 7,653 13,282 41,069 Adjustments: Income tax (credit)/expense (5,701) 3,464 12,438 16,444 Net finance costs 25,247 3,148 18,427 14,620 Profit on disposal of intangible assets (4,765) (6,378) (16,067) (24,457) Exceptional items 19,599 Amortization 32,346 30,434 95,790 99,005 Depreciation 3,683 2,852 10,951 8,631 Adjusted EBITDA 27,957 41,173 134,821 174,911



3 Reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted (loss)/profit for the period and adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share

Three months ended

31 March Nine months ended

31 March 2020 £'000 2019 £'000 2020 £'000 2019 £'000 (Loss)/profit for the period (22,853) 7,653 13,282 41,069 Exceptional items 19,599 Foreign exchange losses/(gains) on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings 19,664 (1,430) 2,590 105 Fair value movement on embedded foreign exchange derivatives (307) 138 39 82 Income tax (credit)/expense (5,701) 3,464 12,438 16,444 Adjusted (loss)/profit before income tax (9,197) 9,825 28,349 77,299 Adjusted income tax credit/(expense) (using a normalized tax rate of 21% (2019: 21%)) 1,931 (2,063) (5,953) (16,233) Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net (loss)/income) (7,266) 7,762 22,396 61,066 Adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share: Adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (4.42) 4.72 13.61 37.12 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share (thousands) 164,544 164,526 164,563 164,526 Adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share: Adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (1) (4.42) 4.71 13.59 37.09 Weighted average number of ordinary shares and potential ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share (thousands) (1) 164,544 164,664 164,746 164,664 (1) For the three months ended 31 March 2020 potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the adjusted diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.



4 Cash generated from operations

Three months ended

31 March Nine months ended

31 March 2020 £'000 2019 £'000 2020 £'000 2019 £'000 (Loss)/profit for the period (22,853) 7,653 13,282 41,069 Income tax (credit)/expense (5,701) 3,464 12,438 16,444 (Loss)/profit before income tax (28,554) 11,117 25,720 57,513 Adjustments for: Depreciation 3,683 2,852 10,951 8,631 Amortization 32,346 30,434 95,790 99,005 Profit on disposal of intangible assets (4,765) (6,378) (16,067) (24,457) Net finance costs 25,247 3,148 18,427 14,620 Non-cash employee benefit expense equity-settled share-based payments 226 164 591 535 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses on operating activities (640) (94) (926) 88 Reclassified from hedging reserve 3,177 1,167 8,988 4,011 Changes in working capital: Inventories 132 527 (273) (667) Prepayments 2,343 (2,687) 2,162 (2,145) Contract assets accrued revenue 35,398 26,423 (3,168) (15,055) Trade receivables (14,475) (91,283) (5,971) (9,564) Other receivables 493 1,161 1,067 (329) Contract liabilities deferred revenue (42,380) 44,603 (98,698) (10,380) Trade and other payables 22,102 8,649 (22,699) (9,666) Cash generated from operations 34,333 29,803 15,894 112,140



5 Adoption of IFRS 16

The Group adopted IFRS 16, "Leases" with effect from 1 July 2019. The Group has elected to apply the 'simplified approach' on initial adoption of IFRS 16, consequently comparative information has not been restated.

The new treatment of leases has resulted in an increase in non-current assets and financial liabilities as well as increasing underlying EBITDA, offset by an increase in depreciation and an increase in finance charges.

The Group expects that adjusted EBITDA for the year ended 30 June 2020 will increase by approximately £1.7 million. Profit before tax is expected to decrease by approximately £0.1 million.

Lease payments were previously presented as operating cash flows. Lease payments are now split into payments for the principal portion of the lease liability which are presented as financing cash flows, and payments for the interest portion of the lease liability which are presented as operating cash flows. There is no impact on overall cash flow.

Note 3 and note 15 to the interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended 31 March 2020 provide further detail on the adoption of IFRS 16 and the impact on the consolidated income statement, consolidated balance sheet, and consolidated statement of cash flows.

