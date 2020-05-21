Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.05.2020
WKN: 927061 ISIN: LV0000100899 Ticker-Symbol: UMA 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2020 | 13:05
Latvijas Gaze: JSC Latvijas Gaze will hold Investor Conference Webinar about financial results of 3 months 2020

JSC "Latvijas Gaze" invites shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on May 28, 2020 at 16:00 (EEST). To join the webinar please follow the instructions below.

Webinar will be hosted by Sebastian Groeblinghoff, Vice-Chairman of the Management Board of JSC "Latvijas Gaze", and will be held in English.

During the webinar Sebastian Groeblinghoff will analyze "Latvijas Gaze" Group's unaudited financial results of 3 months 2020 (to be published on May 27, 2020) and inform about other key initiatives of the Group. After the presentation investors are welcome to ask questions.

Due to the limited webinar time, please send in your questions in advance until May 27 to e-mail: ieva.unda@nasdaq.com.

What is webinar?
Webinar is a virtual conference, during which company's representative gives information about the company, its activities and future plans. Webinar allows interactive communication and provides an opportunity to ask questions and get answers directly from the company.

How to join the webinar?
All you need is a computer with internet connection and headphones.
To join the webinar, we invite you to register via https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4088915924501868814

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions to join webinar successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the system application on your computer which will take only few seconds.

Additional information:
Madara Ventere
Head of Finance and accounting division
Phone: + (371) 67 369 281
E-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv

www.lg.lv

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
