Brookfield Asset Management Inc: Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) (TSX: BAM.A) today announced it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 132,829,848 Class A Limited Voting Shares ("Class A Shares"), representing 10% of the public float of Brookfield's outstanding Class A Shares. Purchases under the bid will be made through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), and/or alternative trading systems. The period of the normal course issuer bid will extend from May 25, 2020 to May 24, 2021, or an earlier date should Brookfield complete its purchases. Brookfield will pay the market price at the time of acquisition for any Class A Shares purchased or such other price as may be permitted.

As at May 19, 2020, the number of Class A Shares issued and outstanding totalled 1,572,865,053, of which 1,328,298,481 shares represented the public float. In accordance with the rules of the TSX, the maximum daily purchase on the TSX under this bid will be 604,592 Class A Shares, which is 25% of 2,418,369 (the average daily trading volume for Class A Shares on the TSX for the six months ended April 30, 2020).

Of the 123,795,660 Class A Shares approved for purchase under Brookfield's prior normal course issuer bid that commenced on May 24, 2019 and will expire on May 23, 2020, Brookfield purchased 3,784,504 Class A Shares through open market purchases on the TSX and 8,053,677 Class A Shares through open market purchases on the NYSE as of May 19, 2020. The weighted average price that Brookfield paid per Class A Share acquired under this bid was US$35.99. Brookfield is renewing its normal course issuer bid because it believes that, from time to time, the market price of its Class A Shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of its business and its future business prospects. Brookfield believes that, in such circumstances, the outstanding Class A Shares represent an attractive investment for Brookfield, since a portion of its excess cash generated on an annual basis can be invested for an attractive risk adjusted return through the issuer bid. All Class A Shares acquired by Brookfield under this bid will be cancelled and/or purchased by a non-independent trustee pursuant to the terms of Brookfield's Escrowed Stock Plan.

Brookfield will enter into an automatic purchase plan on or about the week of June 22, 2020 in relation to the normal course issuer bid. The automatic purchase plan will allow for the purchase of Class A Shares, subject to certain trading parameters, at times when Brookfield ordinarily would not be active in the market due to its own internal trading black-out period, insider trading rules or otherwise. Outside of these periods, Class A Shares will be repurchased in accordance with management's discretion and in compliance with applicable law.

