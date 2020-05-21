Gambling Industry News Site CalvinAyre.com Celebrates 10 Years With an Overhaul

LONDON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning gaming industry news provider CalvinAyre.com launches a brand new website, brand new features and a more 'grown up' content-style.

Ten years ago eponymous founder Calvin Ayre launched the news site to set the record straight as the gambling industry was often maligned by the mainstream media. A decade later, with the industry as a huge global employer, a mainstay of the London Stock Exchange and even starting to see regulation in the once closed shop of America, online gaming is stronger than ever. Even during recent unprecedented times the industry's resilience in a crisis has shone through.

But what will the new CalvinAyre.com bring to the virtual table?:

"Ventures" will offer new business content of direct interest to people working in the gambling industry

"Life" heralds a return to lifestyle content but like the website and the man himself, specifically concentrating on newer interests: health and fitness as well as cool tech - what's going on at the cutting edge of technology.

Many more "Guest op-eds" allowing folk who have been laser-focused on the industry for years to give their own views on the past, present and future.

Calvin himself explains: "For many years we struggled to get this wonderful industry the business respect it deserved but because of the industry's hard work and constant innovation I feel we've got there now. So what's next? Evolution doesn't stop and nor does innovation but its time to prove the industry is more responsible without losing its sense of fun, that's a hard balance to achieve. As we are more of a mainstream business, areas like payment solutions, social responsibility, health and wellbeing come into focus which bizarrely mirrors my personal focus now anyway, so this feels the right time to make some changes."