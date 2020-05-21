Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 20-May-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 246.79p INCLUDING current year revenue 255.00p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 239.63p INCLUDING current year revenue 247.84p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---