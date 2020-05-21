Really Simple Systems Named FrontRunner for Contact Management Software

PETERSFIELD, England, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Really Simple Systems CRM announced today it was named a FrontRunner for Contact Management software by Software Advice. FrontRunners is designed to help small businesses evaluate which software products may be right for them.

"Customer feedback is the mainstay for our CRM development," commented Really Simple Systems' founder and CEO, John Paterson. "Being named a FrontRunner by Software Advice shows that we are delivering on our objectives to provide SMEs with the CRM software they need to manage their sales and marketing."

FrontRunners is published on Software Advice, the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. FrontRunners evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, positioning the top scoring products based on Usability and Customer Satisfaction ratings for small businesses. FrontRunners for Contact Management software is available at https://www.softwareadvice.com/crm/contact-management-comparison/

About Really Simple Systems

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM software. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 200 user systems, including the Red Cross, the Royal Academy of Arts, the British Museum and NHS. Featuring integrated modules for email marketing and customer service, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.

Required disclaimer: FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.

About Software Advice

Software Advice is the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. Advisors provide free, personalized software recommendations, helping companies of all sizes find products that meet their business needs. Software Advice also features objective research by industry experts and reviews from validated users, saving buyers time and resources.

Software Advice is a Gartner company. For more information, visit softwareadvice.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542735/RSS_Logo.jpg