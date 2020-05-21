Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
459,75% nach COVID-19-News: Kommt das auch bei dieser Aktie?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PL4V ISIN: CA17289C1095 Ticker-Symbol: 2M0A 
Frankfurt
12.07.19
19:32 Uhr
0,380 Euro
+0,016
+4,40 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITATION GROWTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITATION GROWTH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CITATION GROWTH
CITATION GROWTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CITATION GROWTH CORP0,380+4,40 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.