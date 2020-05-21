Cohort has released a year-end trading update that reflects the impact of COVID-19 on its activities in the final two months of FY20, usually the busiest period for the group. As a result, management has provided guidance that has led us to reduce our sales and profits estimates by 9% for FY20, with a lower tax charge limiting the impact on EPS to just over 2%. Cohort's best current guidance is for FY21 performance to be in line with FY20. The resultant P/E ratio of 15.4x for FY21, the current year, allows for no enhancement from the expected acquisition of ELAC Nautik in the summer. In our view, the rating remains undemanding.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...