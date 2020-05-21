Customers and partners will benefit from full online experience to connect with peers, share experiences, meet product experts and discover the latest innovations on the CCH Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform

CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting and the global provider of market-leading software solutions and information services for finance professionals, is going virtual with its highly anticipated 2020 inTouch conference under the theme Evolve NOW. CCH Tagetik inTouch Online User Conference will take place on Thursday, June 18th, providing a first view of several new solutions on the CCH Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform.

The inTouch conference is an annual user event bringing customers and partners together from all over the globe to share their experience and best practices from their collective journey toward the modernization of Finance with CCH Tagetik. Since the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to hold an in-person, physical event in Italy, as planned, CCH Tagetik will instead bring the evolution of Finance to its conference audience with a full online experience across all time zones. Attending the online conference will be an opportunity to discover how CCH Tagetik is enabling digital finance transformation and supporting finance executives and organizations around the world to get ready to Evolve NOW.

Participants will discover the latest innovative solutions to accelerate their financial evolution and support business growth, through presentations and discussions on successful finance evolution projects. They will have the opportunity to meet product experts one-on-one or ask questions during the day to deep dive into their evolution. The virtual event is also an ideal forum to connect with partners and peers to share success stories, learn trends and discover best practices.

First-hand insight into the latest CCH Tagetik solutions will include

New Actionable and Explainable Prediction with CCH Tagetik

New CCH Tagetik Account Reconciliation

New CCH Tagetik Smart Now planning applications

New CCH Tagetik SmartInsight ad-hoc reporting and analytics solution

And more will be provided about how to evolve financial close disclosure, planning analytics, how to accelerate all processes with the Analytic Information Hub and more, through more than 14 hours of sessions provided across 1 main plenary track, served in 3 different time slots to cover US, APAC and Europe, as well as 3 different breakout tracks.

"In these exceptional times it's important for peers to connect and share stories and opportunities to evolve," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting. "CCH Tagetik is providing this year's inTouch Online User Conference as a vital point of interaction and knowledge, accessible to everyone within our community, wherever they are working. Now more than ever, all businesses need supportive partners to help them manage the crisis and prepare for the world beyond. In addition to the work we do every day to evolve finance and optimize performance for our customers, we have decided to make the CCH Tagetik inTouch Online User Conference a full global online complimentary experience to support our customers and partners, to evolve traditional finance, and to provide better, more consistent guidance on business needs, no matter what the circumstances."

Full details of the program's plenary and breakout sessions can be seen here.

Registration is open at this link and is essential for participation.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technologies and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

