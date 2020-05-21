Asheville Hemp Project Launches Packaged Pre-Rolls - Providing A Sophisticated Smoke, With A Back-To-The-Land, Biodegradable Ethos

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / Asheville Hemp Project (AHP), an Asheville, NC-based hemp cultivator and brand, is now offering connoisseurs, as well as new users, pre-rolled hemp cigarettes with a pleasurable, clean and natural smoke. The newly launched pre-rolls in a 10-pack, along with two strengths of extract and a hemp lip balm, round out the four products AHP has brought to market this Spring, following the successful launch of its CBD chewing gum.

The AHP pre-rolls use the premium hemp flower grown on the farm, consistently rolled in unbleached hemp paper imported from France. The whole stick, including its unique crutch, is biodegradable. The crutch was developed in-house to intentionally not filter out any cannabinoids, while still providing a strong piece to hold while smoking and keeping the flower material off your lips. Produced on equipment that previously rolled tobacco cigarettes for speed and consistent quality, each pre-roll is 84 millimeters long, the length of a standard cigarette.

Each pre-roll contains 100mg CBD and less than 0.3% THC, making them legal under federal law. AHP sells 10 sticks in a pack, which carries a health warning that meets the most stringent (California) legal requirements, and a QR code back to the third-party lab results.

Leslie Hoffman, co-founder of AHP, stated, "We developed this product to be what we want in a smoke - simple, thin materials, all natural, no filter, but easy to hold and clean on your mouth. We are excited about how these pre-rolls address a market for smokable hemp that is still nascent. Users come from many walks of life -- from young people weaning themselves off of tobacco or nicotine, to modern men and women who enjoy a smoke and all of the relaxing attributes of CBD taken in directly through the lungs into their bloodstream. Smoking is an age old, well understood and efficient method to use cannabis. There is a pleasure factor, as well as a relaxing physical effect."

She continued, "Because our product is pure, natural and biodegradable, conscious consumers find it preferable. And those who value safety, convenience and freshness appreciate our consistently made and freshly packaged and sealed delivery."

Hoffman also said, "We are happy to realize part of our mission to reuse and repurpose the tobacco industry's infrastructure. The equipment we are using was developed for the heyday of tobacco. This approach delivers a consistently rolled pre-roll that is properly packaged, delivering on the expectations of a modern consumer. Hoffman recently described the company's strategy and the hemp line of products in a recent interview with the Nameless Times Podcast.

AHP offers the pre-roll 10-pack on its website for $18.99, and the company is also establishing a retail distribution network. There are already some stores across the country that carry them, and AHP is working to expand its market presence. While legal under federal law, this expansion is developing with sensitivity to more restrictive local rules where they exist.

Co-founder Scott Brinkley stated, "We lean towards simple, natural and effective products that are well made. We are farmers who know the plant and are also innovators aiming to improve manufactured products that deliver the value of the plant to customers. We continue to look for additional categories to share the benefits of hemp in a wider variety of forms."

About Asheville Hemp Project (AHP)

Asheville Hemp Project is based on a small farm using organic and regenerative practices just north of Asheville, NC. AHP uses GMP manufacturing to deliver customers a range of products to use hemp with pleasure and effectiveness. Asheville is an epicenter of craft cuisine and breweries, as well as health conscious business. Asheville provides the perfect ecosystem for the mission of AHP - building a hemp business that utilizes what was formerly tobacco country to become a modern powerhouse of the 21st century economy. All products and activities at AHP are licensed and compliant.

