Outsourcing Leader Acquires London-based SalesWorks

BOSTON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blarney Ventures (BV), a Boston, Massachusetts-based investment holding company with a focus on outsourcing, has reached an agreement to acquire SalesWorks, a London-based sales training and consulting company. This acquisition is being made in conjunction with the creation of a new London-based holding company, Blarney Ventures UK. Shabri Lakhani will remain as the CEO of SalesWorks and become a partner in Blarney Ventures UK.

This combination propels the SalesWorks offering into demand generation, account management, and customer success, while also expanding operating resources, as the firm can leverage the BV team to enhance delivery and support. For BV, the acquisition brings a key piece of the sales and marketing puzzle into the portfolio and adds Lakhani to the leadership team. It also offers a foothold in the European market for BV's subsidiaries, FullFunnel and Practice Alchemy.

"The SalesWorks acquisition bolsters the BV portfolio and opens up a segment of the market that is very synergistic with our core offerings," notes BV Managing Partner, Matthew Iovanni. "We are excited to have Shabri as a partner, and aim to expand the SalesWorks platform in the European and North American markets while importing other BV companies to Europe."

"This transaction enables SalesWorks to offer integrated training solutions across a broader range of capabilities as we leverage BV's expertise in demand generation, go-to-market strategy, and sales," says SalesWorks CEO, Shabri Lakhani. "BV has achieved phenomenal growth and success in the US and this combination will help propel the next phase of growth. I'm excited about working with the team to launch BV businesses in the UK market, building on their proven platform."

About SalesWorks

SalesWorks is a training and consulting firm purely focused on sales team development for B2B software and software-enabled companies. SalesWorks uses the proprietary 4S Methodology with clients to create a successful and efficient sales operation. From addressing issues to creating opportunities and pursuing growth, SalesWorks helps organizations maximise every element necessary to achieve their sales objectives.

About Blarney Ventures

Blarney Ventures is an investment holding company that is fundamentally changing the outsourcing space. With a growing portfolio of businesses that leverage the same core infrastructure that has allowed our flagship brand, FullFunnel, to become a leader in the outsourcing space in a few short years, BV aims to create a world-class outsourcing partnership opportunity for businesses to outsource their sales, marketing, and business operations programs.