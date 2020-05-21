The Western Downs solar farm will deploy German power electronics made in Australia, with SMA announcing that it has picked up a contract to supply the 400 MW (AC) project.From pv magazine Australia German inverter supplier SMA continues has announced a new deal to supply Neoen's Western Downs Green Power Hub in Queensland, Australia. Generating 400 MW (AC) through almost 90 SMA skids, Western Downs will be the largest solar project in the country, and one of the biggest PV installations that the company has worked on anywhere in the world. It will be powered by the SMA MVPS 6000-S-AU, operating ...

