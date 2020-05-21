Company Undergoes Restructure

Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2020) - Elev8 Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: VATE), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, is pleased to announce that it amended its Articles of Incorporation with the State of Utah in order to (i) change its name to "Branded Legacy, Inc." , (ii) to change Company ticker symbol from "VATE" to "BLEG" and (iii) effectuate a three hundred for one reverse stock split (the "Amendments"). The board of directors of the Company approved the Amendments on April 14, 2020. The shareholders of the Company approved of the Amendments by written consent on April 14, 2020. All amendments have been approved by FINRA and will have an effective market date of May 22, 2020.



About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp's mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders-naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9-so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and fiber.



Mother Nature creates this pure hemp with a rare, perfect balance for optimal nutrition and exceptional taste. Elev8 Hemp takes these raw, natural products and transforms them into delicious CBD-infused beverages that will become your new favorite daily drink. CBD-infused coffees and teas are our specialty, and we take our mission very seriously. Let us do what we do best and let achieving a healthier lifestyle be as simple as remembering your morning cup.



Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.



www.elev8hemp.com

(407) 377-6693

ir@elev8hemp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56294